MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) announced earlier today that it is retiring the first of six Boeing 747-400 currently in storage at Enschede Airport Twente (ENS). The aircraft recently made headlines after becoming stuck at the ENS due to safety concerns.

They were able to land there, but they can not legally depart because the airport does not hold the correct certificate to allow them to do so. The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) of the Netherlands has now given LH one-time special permission to move its aircraft.

‘Victor Papa’, registered D-ABVP (LN 1103 / MSN 28284), took off from ENS at 4:28 pm CET and arrived at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) at 5:04 pm CET. It will refuel at FRA before heading to its final destination, Mojave Air and Space Port (MHV), in the United States. The aircraft will fly under the flight number LH9872, but no departure or arrival times have been confirmed yet.

Time to say good-bye: "Victor-Papa" left Enschede Airport yesterday afternoon. Currently she's waiting for her next flight from @Airport_FRA as LH9872 on her long final journey to MHV. Make sure to say good-bye! 👋🛫💙💛 @flightradar24 #planespotting pic.twitter.com/w16l0wdAR4 — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) November 4, 2020

Aircraft Details

‘Victor Papa’ made its first flight on February 10, 1997. It was delivered to LH several days later on February 25. The aircraft is officially named ‘Bremen’ after a German city of the same name. Its cabin is configured to hold 393 seats in a three-class layout with 53 Business seats, 32 Premium Economy seats, and 303 Economy seats.

On April 8, 2017, ‘Victor Papa’ was involved in an incident while operating LH600 from FRA to Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA). The aircraft flew through a flock of birds while on final approach to Runway 29R. It received minor damage to one light on the leading edge of the right wing, the underside of the forward fuselage, and one of the engine inlets.

‘Victor Papa’ was withdrawn from use on April 17, 2020. It and its five sister aircraft at ENS have been sold to GE Aviation Materials. They will be scrapped and have their parts recycled.

Featured image: Lufthansa Boeing 747-400 D-ABVP. Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt

