DALLAS – Following up on its announcement earlier this month, the Lufthansa Group (LH) today resumed flights between Munich (MUC) and Delhi (DEL). Service to Mumbai (BOM) began on January 10.

Lufthansa is flying the A350 on the route under the Air Bubble agreement.

Air Bubbles

Air Bubbles are agreements that two countries create to restart commercial passenger services. The agreements allow a limited number of flights while regular international service is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group also is increasing frequencies between Frankfurt (FRA) and India until January 31.

SWISS (LX) started flying from Zurich (ZRH) to BOM every Monday and Wednesday starting January 10 with the return flights on Wednesday and Friday.