Airways Magazine

Lufthansa Resumes Frankfurt Flights At London City Airport

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Lufthansa Resumes Frankfurt Flights At London City Airport MIAMI – London City Airport (LCY) and Lufthansa (LH) have announced the resumption of services between London and Frankfurt from September 7. The airport temporarily suspended all flights during March...
  • Boeing to Convert 767 for DHL Express MIAMI – DHL Express and Boeing have today announced that the airline will receive four Converted 767-300 Freighters. This move is part of DHL’s plan to modernize its intercontinental fleet,...
  

Lufthansa Resumes Frankfurt Flights At London City Airport

Lufthansa Resumes Frankfurt Flights At London City Airport
July 23
04:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – London City Airport (LCY) and Lufthansa (LH) have announced the resumption of services between London and Frankfurt from September 7.

The airport temporarily suspended all flights during March and June following the UK government lockdown. The first international flights to/from LCY recommenced on July 10.

The restart of LCY’s operations was due to the UK government’s ‘Travel Corridors’ policy coming into effect, allowing travel to select countries around Europe and beyond.

Lufthansa Returns to LCY

A month after LCY had restored commercial operations, LH flies back to London operating its Frankfurt service.

According to LH’s statement, the key business route is sought more by passengers during the Summer holidays. Thus, the airline will operate the services twice daily starting in `September.

While the company has been facing a restructuring process, LCY Head of Aviation Anne Doyere said that flight resumptions were a positive sign for the UK and for Europe’s economic recovery.

LCY airport was closed for three months.

LCY During The Pandemic

Having restored some services to the UK, Netherlands, Italy, Luxembourgh and Spain, LCY also increased its safety and health measures.

These include contact-free temperature checking and digital crowd monitoring technology for passengers.

Besides an enhanced cleaning regime, the airfield implemented mandatory face masks wearing and social distancing procedures.

Regarding safety as a priority, Doyle added that the airport’s measures often exceed the official guidance.”

With the lifting of travel restrictions, Doyere expects that demand for business travel will also grow. The airport conducted a survey of over 4,700 passengers that support the idea of a quick rebound in said travel.

Featured image: Lufthansa Airbus A330-343 D-AIKO. Photo: ©Vincenzo Pace @jfkjetsofficial

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
London City AirportLufthansa
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0