Lufthansa Resumes Frankfurt Flights At London City Airport

MIAMI – London City Airport (LCY) and Lufthansa (LH) have announced the resumption of services between London and Frankfurt from September 7.

The airport temporarily suspended all flights during March and June following the UK government lockdown. The first international flights to/from LCY recommenced on July 10.

The restart of LCY’s operations was due to the UK government’s ‘Travel Corridors’ policy coming into effect, allowing travel to select countries around Europe and beyond.

Lufthansa Returns to LCY

A month after LCY had restored commercial operations, LH flies back to London operating its Frankfurt service.

According to LH’s statement, the key business route is sought more by passengers during the Summer holidays. Thus, the airline will operate the services twice daily starting in `September.

While the company has been facing a restructuring process, LCY Head of Aviation Anne Doyere said that flight resumptions were a positive sign for the UK and for Europe’s economic recovery.

LCY airport was closed for three months.

LCY During The Pandemic

Having restored some services to the UK, Netherlands, Italy, Luxembourgh and Spain, LCY also increased its safety and health measures.

These include contact-free temperature checking and digital crowd monitoring technology for passengers.

Besides an enhanced cleaning regime, the airfield implemented mandatory face masks wearing and social distancing procedures.

Regarding safety as a priority, Doyle added that the airport’s measures “often exceed the official guidance.”

With the lifting of travel restrictions, Doyere expects that demand for business travel will also grow. The airport conducted a survey of over 4,700 passengers that support the idea of a quick rebound in said travel.

Featured image: Lufthansa Airbus A330-343 D-AIKO. Photo: ©Vincenzo Pace @jfkjetsofficial