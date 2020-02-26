Airways Magazine

Lufthansa Reintroduces Flight From Frankfurt To Calgary

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Lufthansa Reintroduces Flight From Frankfurt To Calgary

Lufthansa Reintroduces Flight From Frankfurt To Calgary
February 26
12:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH), in cooperation with Eurowings (EW), will reintroduce the Canadian city of Calgary to its flight schedule from Frankfurt on a seasonal basis starting June 1, 2020. Tickets are available starting today.

The frequency will initially start at four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Flight number LH5452 will depart from Frankfurt at 9.50 a.m. and arrive in Calgary at 11.55 a.m. local time.

The return flight LH5453 departs Calgary at 1.45 p.m. and arrives in Frankfurt at 7.20 a.m. the next day. The flight will be serviced by an Airbus A330-200 totaling 270 seats divided into Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.

In addition to Ottawa, Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver, the Frankfurt-Calgary route will be the fifth city for LH’s Canadian schedule for summer 2020.

The Lufthansa Group offers an array of other frequencies to the North American country, with Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Edelweiss, and Swiss International Air Lines, in addition to its joint venture partner Air Canada.

Lufthansa and Eurowings cooperation

The Lufthansa Group announced in March of last year that EW would get its first-ever presence in Frankfurt. Today, the new route to Canada expands on the airlines’ cooperation scheme.

Photo: Marvin Mutz

Furthermore, as of last year, Lufthansa set to increase the number of Airbus A380 aircraft based in Munich. The two additional planes will be deployed to Boston (BOS) and San Francisco (SFO) this summer.

Additionally, the airline’s A380 fleet at Munich International Airport (MUC) is expected to increase from five to seven aircraft for this year’s summer season.

The A380 is currently deployed on flights from Munich to Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Beijing. With BOS and SFO, the airline’s flagship service from Munich will climb to five destinations.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
EurowingsLufthansaLufthansa Group
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0