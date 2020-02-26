Lufthansa Reintroduces Flight From Frankfurt To Calgary

MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH), in cooperation with Eurowings (EW), will reintroduce the Canadian city of Calgary to its flight schedule from Frankfurt on a seasonal basis starting June 1, 2020. Tickets are available starting today.

The frequency will initially start at four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Flight number LH5452 will depart from Frankfurt at 9.50 a.m. and arrive in Calgary at 11.55 a.m. local time.

The return flight LH5453 departs Calgary at 1.45 p.m. and arrives in Frankfurt at 7.20 a.m. the next day. The flight will be serviced by an Airbus A330-200 totaling 270 seats divided into Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.

In addition to Ottawa, Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver, the Frankfurt-Calgary route will be the fifth city for LH’s Canadian schedule for summer 2020.

The Lufthansa Group offers an array of other frequencies to the North American country, with Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Edelweiss, and Swiss International Air Lines, in addition to its joint venture partner Air Canada.

Lufthansa and Eurowings cooperation

The Lufthansa Group announced in March of last year that EW would get its first-ever presence in Frankfurt. Today, the new route to Canada expands on the airlines’ cooperation scheme.

Photo: Marvin Mutz

Furthermore, as of last year, Lufthansa set to increase the number of Airbus A380 aircraft based in Munich. The two additional planes will be deployed to Boston (BOS) and San Francisco (SFO) this summer.

Additionally, the airline’s A380 fleet at Munich International Airport (MUC) is expected to increase from five to seven aircraft for this year’s summer season.

The A380 is currently deployed on flights from Munich to Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Beijing. With BOS and SFO, the airline’s flagship service from Munich will climb to five destinations.