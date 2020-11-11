LONDON – Yesterday, Lufthansa (LH) and the ver.di union have agreed on an initial crisis package after intensive negotiations.

The measures, with a volume of more than €200m, will help to overcome the economic effects of the crisis. The agreements that have been reached still require the approval of ver.di members.

Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i reg. D-ABYA taking off from Frankfurt International Airport (FRA). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Terms of the Agreement

The terms of the agreement mainly apply to the ground staff of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Lufthansa Technik AG, and Lufthansa Cargo AG. This means that in addition to short-time work, the 24,000 ground staff are now also making an important contribution to overcome the serious consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will be offering employment protection for the year 2021 as well as partial retirement and voluntary redundancy programs.

Talks on long-term reductions in labor costs for the time after January 1, 2022, when the short-time working compensation no longer applies, will be continued.

Lufthansa A320-271N pushing back at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Collaboration of Employees

The savings will start to take immediate effect through the cancelation of the Christmas bonus for 2020. It has also been agreed that the Christmas and vacation bonuses for 2021, including supplements, will be waived.

In addition to this, short-time work will be continued consistently and the top-up of short-time working compensation will be reduced from 90 to 87 percent for 2021. According to the company, in total, this will enable personnel cost savings of up to 50% in 2021, depending on the total hours worked.

Lufthansa Airbus A380. Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt.

Statement from Lufthansa

Michael Niggemann, Executive Board and Chief Officer Corporate Human Resources, Legal Affairs and M&A at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said, “With this crisis package, we have taken a first important step towards reducing ground staff personnel costs and can avoid forced redundancies for 2021.”

“However, we cannot slow down our efforts in continuing to work on crisis management measures in order to agree on good solutions for employees after short-time work ends.”

Featured image: Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i reg. D-ABYT on final at Frankfurt International Airport (FRA). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

