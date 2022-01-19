DALLAS – ZIM Aircraft Seating recently announced that the Lufthansa Group placed a major order for its new Premium Economy seats. The group will install the seats on 19 Lufthansa (LH) Boeing 747-8 and nine Swiss (LX) A330 and plans to install them on new aircraft in the future.

ZIM Aircraft Seating is, according to the company’s website, “the global leader in premium aircraft seating.” Headquartered in Germany, ZIM employs 160 engineers, designers, and manufacturers. ZIM uses “ground-breaking technology and innovations in material and design,” to offer “seating solutions for all types of aircraft and customer demands worldwide.”

ZIM has already produced two versions of its Premium Economy seat. After the first version, ZIMmagic (PC-01), the company created the ZIMprivacy (PC-02) seat, which is the seat the Lufthansa Group chose for its new Premium Economy cabin.

The PC-02 seat has many new options and amenities. According to ZIM, the seat features “adjustable armrests, a cocktail table, a single-piece meal table, a personal reading light, ambient mood lighting, and an extra-large IFE screen.”

The company says the seat’s design is based on passengers’ privacy; hence, the ZIMprivacy name. The seat features an “integrated privacy shield, creating improved personal space for all passengers.”

The new seat features many new amenities, such as a wide IFE screen. Photo: ZIM Aircraft Seating.

Lufthansa Group Order

The Lufthansa Group order will not be exactly the same for both airlines. ZIM will customize the seats in order to “enable each airline to maintain their own cabin branding.”

SWISS will install the new seats on nine Airbus A330, as well as on A340s and Boeing 777s in the first quarter of 2022. Some of these aircraft are getting old, with a number of A340s having already flown for almost 20 years. The new Premium Economy seat will help the airline keep its cabin modern and agreeable for passengers.

Lufthansa will retrofit 19 Boeing 747-8 with the new seats. PC-02 will be very important for LH, as they are destined for the carrier’s new Boeing 777X, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Sven Achilles, the CEO of ZIM Aircraft Seating, said, “The award of this project to ZIM Aircraft Seating is a very good sign for the future direction of commercial aviation in the long-lasting COVID-19 crisis and indicates a recovery in-flight activities.

The entire ZIM Aircraft Seating team is very proud that we have hit the right nerve in the market with our new product development of the ZIMprivacy, and that with Lufthansa and SWISS we were able to convince two strong partners as launch customers.”

This order is important for ZIM as it fills its backlog for the coming years. It is also crucial for LH and LX, as their new cabins attract more passengers.

Featured image: 19 Boeing 747-8 will be fitted with the seat. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways