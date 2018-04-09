Lufthansa to Cancel 800 Flights on Tuesday

MIAMI — On Tuesday, Lufthansa will be forced to cancel 800 out of the 1,600 scheduled flights after the Verdi trade union made a call for a strike at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports.

The strike that will affect 58 long-haul operations is expected to be from 5:00h to 18:00h, carried by ground handling services, the support services and also part of the airport fire brigade.

“It is completely unacceptable for the union to impose this conflict on uninvolved passengers. Lufthansa is not a part of this collective bargaining conflict, but unfortunately, our customers and our company are being affected by the consequences of this dispute,” says Bettina Volkens, Member of the Executive Board for Human Resources and Legal Affairs of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Through a release, the German carrier said “Lufthansa cannot comprehend Verdi’s threat to carry out such a massive strike.”

According to Lufthansa, the nature and extent of the widespread and full-day strike “are inappropriate and unreasonable at this time. Strikes must be the last resort in a wage dispute”, considering the cancellations will affect 90,000 passengers.

“Politicians and legislators must define clear rules for strikes and industrial actions,” demands Volkens. “We regret that the travel plans of so many customers are being affected by this Verdi strike and we are working on minimizing the impact as much as possible.”

However, flight operations are scheduled to resume regular services on Wednesday.

Lufthansa has published an alternative flight schedule on their website today and has requested passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

Recently, France’s airports have also been affected by Air France’s unions strikes demanding a salary increase, as well as ATC unions against new policies on the labor reform that French President, Emmanuel Macron, is trying to approve.

Ryanair and other European carriers called on the French Government and European Commission “to take immediate action” considering the great loss these strikes are causing.