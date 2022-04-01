DALLAS – Lufthansa (LH) operated its first nonstop flight between Munich (MUC) and San Diego (SAN). LH now flies the route three times weekly.

The first flight took off on March 30, 2022, from MUC and landed almost 12 hours later at SAN. A special event was organized for the occasion, as the A350-900 arrived in the Californian city. According to airlinedata.com, LH will offer more than 50,000 seats each way on this route.

The MUC-SAN route was first announced at the end of 2021, when LH revealed its summer schedule. The airline announced a number of new routes on its long-haul and medium-haul networks from its hubs at MUC and Frankfurt (FRA).

The new route will be operated three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight LH466 departs from MUC at 12:40 and arrives in California at 15:35, after about 12 hours of flight. The return flight, LH467, leaves California at 17:25 and lands in Munich the following day at 13:35. All local times.

All of these flights are to be operated using LH’s A350-900, with 293 seats on board. As this is a modern widebody, it is more fuel efficient and is also quieter than older aircraft.

Explore more of Europe and the world with our new nonstop flight from San Diego to Munich with the modern Airbus A350. #SayYesToTheWorld@SanDiegoAirport @MUC_Airport pic.twitter.com/iQhG0bJgnQ — Lufthansa USA (@Lufthansa_USA) April 1, 2022

Executives’ Comments

“We are happy to welcome Lufthansa back to San Diego and celebrate the first flight to Munich,” said Kimberly Becker, SAN Airport President and CEO. “San Diego has many economic ties to Munich as well as tourism interests. This new route provides an essential pathway between our two countries and serves as a gateway to Europe and beyond. We thank Lufthansa for their continued support.”

“The United States is one of our most important markets and California remains a top priority for expansion in the US,” declared Don Bunkenburg, the Senior Director of Sales for America in the Lufthansa Group.

He added: “With a robust economy and thriving corporate landscape, San Diego is the perfect gateway for our new service to Munich, Europe’s leading 5-star airport and one of our main hubs in Germany. Furthermore, our customers flying to and from San Diego will be able to experience quality service on our flagship aircraft – the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 aircraft.”

SAN airport was happy to welcome LH again in Southern California. Photo: SAN Airport.

Lufthansa’s Long-haul Hub at MUC

Munich Aiport is an important long-haul hub for LH. Indeed, the airline announced that it would relocate all its A350s to MUC for the summer season. According to airlinedata.com, MUC represents approximately a quarter of LH’s long-haul offer from Europe this year. The three remaining quarters come from FRA’s long-haul capacity.

For the summer, LH has decided to open new long-haul routes from MUC and reactivate others as part of its post-COVID recovery. Earlier this year, LH resumed its route between MUC and Dehli (DEL).

With the inauguration of the SAN route, LH is now looking forward to the summer and hopes for a busy season this year. The airline plans to fly to destinations in North America, South America, and Asia during the summer of 2022.

Featured image: LH operates 20 A350-900s, but has 26 others on order. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways