Lufthansa Group Updates Q3 Schedule For UK and Ireland

LONDON – The Lufthansa Group (LH) updates its Q3 schedule for the route to/from the UK and Ireland.

Following its latest release, due to the development of booking demands, the Lufthansa Group is switching its focus from short to long-term flight planning, thus implementing additional services between July and October.

With 244 weekly, Lufthansa Group Airlines will now offer over 40 percent of their originally planned flight program from five regional ports, with 212 connections from the UK and 32 from Ireland.

Route Resumed and Updated

Route Starting Date Carrier Birmingham (BHX) – Munich (MUC) August Lufthansa (LH) Edinburgh (EDI) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA) August Lufthansa (LH) Glasgow (GLA) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA) August Lufthansa (LH) Shannon (SNN) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA) September Lufthansa (LH) London City (LCY) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA) October Lufthansa (LH) Birmingham (BHX) – Brussels (BRU) September Brussels Airlines (SN) Edinburgh (EDI) – Brussels (BRU) September Brussels Airlines (SN) Route Announced

Among the above routes, Lufthansa (LH) decided to increase frequency to Frankfurt with 35 weekly services from London Heathrow (LHR) in August and 14 weekly services from Birmingham Airport (BHX) in September.

How LH Management Is Looking This Rising Moment

Quoting Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG said, “Little by little, the borders open again. Demand is increasing, in the short term but also in the long term.”

Hohmeister added, “We are therefore consistently expanding our flight schedule and our global network and pushing ahead with our restart. I am pleased that we can now offer our guests even more connections to all parts of the world with all Lufthansa Group Airlines via all hubs.”

PHOTO: Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa Group Overall Situation

The Lufthansa Group does not look only at the present situation, but it continues to give glimpse also to the future, in fact, LH decided to resume by the end of October over 90% of all originally planned short and medium-haul destinations, and over 70% of the Group’s long-haul.

Looking to costumers’ needs, LH Group is now giving the possibilities to those who are now planning their summer and autumn holidays to have access to an extensive global network for tourism and business connections via all the Group’s hubs.

With over 2,100 weekly connections on short and medium-haul routes throughout Europe, 105 destinations from Frankfurt and 90 from Munich will be resumed.

Photo: Clement Alloing

Lufthansa Group Destinations

The following destinations will be resumed from Frankfurt between July and October are:

Seville,

Glasgow,

Edinburgh,

Santiago de Compostela,

Basel,

Linz, and others.

From Munich, increased services to destinations around the Mediterranean will be available, too, including:

Rhodes,

Corfu,

Olbia,

Dubrovnik,

Malaga,

Faro,

Funchal/Madeira.

Approximately 90 flights a week are planned to Asia, over 45 to the Middle East, and over 40 to Africa.

Furthermore, 150 weekly frequencies are also scheduled to the USA.

From Frankfurt, flights will be resumed by October to destinations, including

Miami,

New York (JFK),

Washington,

San Francisco,

Orlando, Seattle,

Detroit, Las Vegas,

Philadelphia, Dallas,

Singapore,

Seoul,

Cancún,

Windhoek,

Mauritius.

From Munich, services resumed will be to:

New York/Newark,

Denver, Charlotte,

Tokyo Haneda,

Osaka

In addition, the weekly availability of existing and highly demanded destinations will be increased.

Health Prevention Measures for LH Group Costumers

The health and safety of the Lufthansa Group passengers and employees remains a top priority across the network.

For this reason, all procedures throughout the entire travel chain have been and will continue to be reviewed in order to guarantee the maximum safety of everyone.

To this effect, LH is now offering its customers a certified PCR test for Covid-19 at its hubs in Germany to avoid mandatory quarantine measures currently in place.

These test centers are operated by partner companies, Centogene at Frankfurt Airport (FRA), and Medicare at Munich Airport (MUC) and it is recommended to register for a test in advance to avoid long delays.

When planning a trip, customers are advised to take the current entry and quarantine regulations of the respective destinations into account.