The Lufthansa Group Loves Florida: New Routes, Flights, Frequencies

MIAMI — The Lufthansa Group will continue expanding its Florida network with a batch of new Eurowings flights. The new service, announced by the carrier, will operate the first direct, long-haul flights to Europe from Fort Myers airport (RSW) to both Düsseldorf (DUS) and Munich (MUC) in Germany.

All flights to the sun state are code-shared with United Airlines (UA) as part of the trans-Atlantic joint venture between the US based-carrier, Lufthansa Group, and Air Canada.

The group already serves Florida from Frankfurt (FRA), Vienna (VIE) and Zurich (ZRH) to Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA).

The German giant connects Miami to Europe with 21 flights per week. It operates seven direct flights a week from Frankfurt, as well as from Zurich, four direct weekly flights from Vienna and three flights per week from Düsseldorf on Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, respectively.

These services are currently operated by Lufthansa’s Airbus A380 and the SWISS’s Boeing 777.

Also, Tampa is connected to Frankfurt, Zurich with five-weekly flights on Lufthansa and two-weekly flights on its subsidiary Edelweiss, a Lufthansa Group subsidiary. On the other side, Eurowings will fly to Fort Myers from Düsseldorf and Munich in May 2018.

Lufthansa operates a daily flight between Orlando and its Frankfurt, as well as Edelweiss that offers a weekly service, on Saturdays, from Zurich. As a total, the German airline group has 41 flights a week to Florida.

“Floridians will now have more options than ever before to fly direct to Europe and connect to the vast, worldwide network of Lufthansa Group’s passenger airlines,” said Larry Ryan, Lufthansa Group Senior Director of Sales for the USA.

Lufthansa Group currently serves 343 destinations in 103 countries on four continents and offer 15,415 weekly flights operated by a 728-aircraft fleet.