Lufthansa Group Flies Back to Miami, Announces COVID Testing in Germany

July 16
13:07 2020
MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group announced this week that it would begin to ramp up services to the U.S., resuming flights to its Miami gateway effective immediately.

The Group’s flagship carrier, Lufthansa (LH), resumed operation in Miami on Tuesday, July 14, operating three weekly flights from Miami International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany’s largest airline hub.

Lufthansa Boeing 747. Photo: Kaden Chang.

COVID-19 Testing in Frankfurt and Munich

The airline also recently announced its partnership with the diagnostic company Centogene to offer certified PCR COVID testing to passengers arriving into both Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and Munich Airport (MUC) to help travelers avoid quarantine in various countries. 

This is a first-of-its-kind effort in the airline industry, making it a unique health opportunity exclusively for passengers on the Lufthansa Group. Those who want to take the test will get results through an app connection within four to five hours.

Lufthansa A350 New Colors Toulouse. Photo: Clement Alloing

Q3 Schedule Updates

On Monday, the Group updated its Q3 schedule for the route to/from the UK and Ireland.

Due to the development of booking demands, the Group is switching its focus from short to long-term flight planning.

Lufthansa is, therefore, focused on Implementing additional services between July and October, and crossing the pond is definitely an important one to complement its European service.

UK-Ireland Schedules

RouteStarting DateCarrier
Birmingham (BHX) – Munich (MUC)AugustLufthansa (LH)
Edinburgh (EDI) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA)AugustLufthansa (LH)
Glasgow (GLA) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA)AugustLufthansa (LH)
Shannon (SNN) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA)SeptemberLufthansa (LH)
London City (LCY) – Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA)OctoberLufthansa (LH)
Birmingham (BHX) – Brussels (BRU)SeptemberBrussels Airlines (SN)
Edinburgh (EDI) – Brussels (BRU)SeptemberBrussels Airlines (SN)

Festure image: Lufthansa Airbus A330-343 D-AIKO. Photo: Vincenzo Pace

Helwing Villamizar

0