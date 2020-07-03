Airways Magazine

Lufthansa Flies Back to Dubai

Lufthansa Flies Back to Dubai

Lufthansa Flies Back to Dubai
July 03
11:50 2020
MIAMI – Having resumed part of its schedule this week, Lufthansa (LH) has announced today that it will return to Dubai skies starting on July 5.

For the trip, passengers have to comply with mandatory health guidelines both at airports and on aircraft, said the airline.

The resumption of services will start with the Frankfurt-Dubai route this Sunday. Then, LH will operate three weekly flights from/to the Middle East destination.

On Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, travelers will the days when travelers take off from Dubai while on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, they will depart from Frankfurt.

Lufthansa

Safe flights regarding health guidelines

As the German government imposed mandatory mask wearing during flights, LH has been introducing new rules on its flights.

The company had prior announced that face masks and social distancing during all stages of traveling were necessary to safeguard passengers and staff.

The carrier also announced that passengers who fly this route should dowload a new app. Covid-19 DXB Smart App was launched by Dubai Health Authority, so customers can fill out a health declaration when they enter into and leave this territory.

Lufthansa Airbus A380 Business Class Cabin Inflight following Dinner Service. (Credits : Author)

Carry-on policy

Alongside these measures, new policies on carry-on luggage were implemented with few exceptions according to their features.

Regarding these restrictions, the carrier said that belongings can be checked-in free of charge with hold luggage.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airports Council International (ACI), and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have recently requested Middle East governments to implement ICAO’s guidelines to restore connectivity within the aviation industry.

Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I'm fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

