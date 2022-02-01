Lufthansa (LH) took delivery of its first Airbus A321P2F aircraft, which will be operated by its subsidiary, Lufthansa Cityline from Frankfurt Airport (FRA).

With the substantial growth of e-commerce, LH is anticipating growing demand to continue to rise. In fact, LH has forecasted e-commerce growth of 20% each year for the next five years, which suggests a lucrative market.

The converted freighters will have a range of 3,500km, a payload of 28 tons, and will allow the use of standardized cargo pallets.

At the time of order, Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo said, “With the converted A321s, we are meeting our customers’ growing demand for same-day solutions and further strengthening our dense network of global connections as well as our product offering.”

Lufthansa will transport cargo for e-commerce providers, postal operators, and cargo forwarding companies.

Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Lufthansa Cargo Operations

Lufthansa has a strong presence in the cargo market, with a large fleet of cargo aircraft and a significant operating base in Frankfurt. The airline currently operates a fleet of 11 aircraft, all of which are Boeing 777F freighters.

Recently, the last of its 19 iconic former MD-11F aircraft were retired, making way for newer aircraft. The two A321P2F aircraft that will join the fleet include D-AEUA and D-AEUC, with ages of 18.7 years and 13.8 years, respectively.

Lufthansa Cargo has three main hubs, including Frankfurt (FRA), Munich (MUC), and Vienna (VIE).

Featured image: Lufthansa Cargo