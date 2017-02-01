Lufthansa’s First Airbus A350 Readies its Entry into Service

MIAMI — After over 1,700 working hours in Lufthansa’s Technik maintenance in Munich, the company has completed the passenger cabin of Lufthansa’s first Airbus A350-900.

During the last three weeks, a total of 20 employees worked with teams from Munich, Hamburg and Frankfurt to install the new Premium Economy Class seats, as well as the new self-service racks in the Business Class cabin.

The completion of these works and the subsequent issuance of the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Aviation Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have cleared the carrier’s newest jetliner to enter into service next February 10, with an inaugural service from Munich to Delhi.

Lufthansa’s A350-900s will be configured with 293 seats, with 48 seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy Class.

Back in September 2013, Lufthansa ordered a total 25 A350-900s. Of these, 10 will be based in Munich and 15 in Frankfurt, in order to phase out the carrier’s Airbus A340 fleet of 10 A340-300s and 21 A340-600s.

New Jetliner, New In-Flight Entertainment System

Lufthansa will introduce a new in-flight entertainment system, in which travelers will now have the option of making a selection of their favorite contents from the on-board program from home before traveling, and adding their favorite items to a playlist up to six weeks before their flights.

To do this, passengers need to install the “Lufthansa Companion App” onto their own mobile electronic devices. Once on board, they will be able to synchronize their playlists with the back seat screen, with the option to use their devices as a second screen.

During the flight, passengers can choose their content from their favorites list while calling up flight information, go on social media websites via FlyNet, and do online shopping via WorldShop.

The A350-900 also offers further improvements to comfort and convenience with larger screens for passengers in all classes. The user interface in the latest design provides passengers with a choice of ten different languages.