Lufthansa Group Back with Extended Schedule

MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group (LH) has announced today it will be back in the skies with its longer-term flight planning to end in October. By that time, 50% of the carrier’s fleet should return to service.

As the recovery of the industry starts to take place, the airline said it would offer more flights regarding the increased demand for longer-term bookings.

The new summer/autumn schedule will be completed from today June 29 until October 24. Operations will be carried under LH’s hygiene concept and rebooking flexibility.

Increased summer/autumn schedule

With October as the end of the summer season, LH and sister airlines will increase their previously planned flight program over by40%. This means that by that time, 340 aircraft will have returned to service.

As borders are opening and demand is increasing, the group is consistently expanding its network operations as it pushes ahead with its restart, said LH Member of the Executive Board, Harry Hohmeister.

By the end of October, at least 90% of LH’s scheduled short- and medium-haul destinations and 70% of long-haul destinations will be served by 50% of the group’s total fleet, as mentioned in the statement.

As a result, the company will offer more connections during summer and autumn holidays via all LH’s hubs.

Lufthansa Operations

Lufthansa will operate 150 flights to America, 90 to Asia, 45 to the Middle East, and 40 to Africa each week, via its Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

Also through Frankfurt and Munich will LH offer 105 destinations and 90 on a weekly basis, respectively, for short- and medium-haul routes.

The company also said that more routes will be available according to demand.

Operations by other group airlines

Austrian Airlines (OS) will fly to over 50 destinations from July, while SWISS (LX) will increase its European existing routes in the upcoming month: 12 from Zurich and 24 from Geneva.

Furthermore in Austria, Eurowings (EW) expects to return to 80% of its network by extending its destinations and operating between 30% to 40% of its flight capacity in July.

Finally, Brussels Airlines (SN) will fly by 45% of its previously planned schedule by the end of the season.