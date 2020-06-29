Airways Magazine

Lufthansa Group Back with Extended Schedule

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aeromexico Receives US$50m Bailout MIAMI – Mexico’s largest airline Aeromexico (AM) has been given US$50m in aid by investment holding company Aimia Inc. This comes as the carrier analyses a restructuring of its financial...
  • South African Airways, Unions Clash over Liquidation South African Airways the flag carrying airline of the African State is reportedly at loggerheads with the trade unions over a deal aimed at preventing the airline from being liquidated....
  

Lufthansa Group Back with Extended Schedule

Lufthansa Group Back with Extended Schedule
June 29
11:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group (LH) has announced today it will be back in the skies with its longer-term flight planning to end in October. By that time, 50% of the carrier’s fleet should return to service.

As the recovery of the industry starts to take place, the airline said it would offer more flights regarding the increased demand for longer-term bookings.

The new summer/autumn schedule will be completed from today June 29 until October 24. Operations will be carried under LH’s hygiene concept and rebooking flexibility.

Photo: Adrian Pingstone (Arpingstone)

Increased summer/autumn schedule

With October as the end of the summer season, LH and sister airlines will increase their previously planned flight program over by40%. This means that by that time, 340 aircraft will have returned to service.

As borders are opening and demand is increasing, the group is consistently expanding its network operations as it pushes ahead with its restart, said LH Member of the Executive Board, Harry Hohmeister.

By the end of October, at least 90% of LH’s scheduled short- and medium-haul destinations and 70% of long-haul destinations will be served by 50% of the group’s total fleet, as mentioned in the statement.

As a result, the company will offer more connections during  summer and autumn holidays via all LH’s hubs.

Photo: Alvin Man.

Lufthansa Operations

Lufthansa will operate 150 flights to America, 90 to Asia, 45 to the Middle East, and 40 to Africa each week, via its Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

Also through Frankfurt and Munich will LH offer 105 destinations and 90 on a weekly basis, respectively, for short- and medium-haul routes.

The company also said that more routes will be available according to demand.

Operations by other group airlines

Austrian Airlines (OS) will fly to over 50 destinations from July, while SWISS (LX) will increase its European existing routes in the upcoming month: 12 from Zurich and 24 from Geneva.

Furthermore in Austria, Eurowings (EW) expects to return to 80% of its network by extending its destinations and operating between 30% to 40% of its flight capacity in July.

Finally, Brussels Airlines (SN) will fly by 45% of its previously planned schedule by the end of the season.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Austrian AirlinesBrussels AirlinesEurowingsLufthansaLufthansa GroupSwiss
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0