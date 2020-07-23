Airways Magazine

Lufthansa Expands Canary Destinations

July 23
07:06 2020
LONDON – German flag carrier Lufthansa (LH) has announced it will be boosting its presence into the Canary Islands with two new routes.

From Frankfurt-am-Main Airport, services to Gran Canaria and Tenerife will operate on a weekend basis, running Saturdays and Sundays.

Such services will commence from October 3 this year, with flight times varying throughout the Winter and Spring seasons.

Photo: Adrian Pingstone (Arpingstone)

The Itinerary

Summer flight schedule (3 – 24 October 2020), local times:

  • LH 1502 FRA 09:30 – 13:10 LPA 
  • LH 1503 LPA 14:10 – 19:40 FRA 
  • LH 1500 FRA 09:30 – 13:30 TFS 
  • LH 1501 TFS 14:30 – 20:05 FRA 

Winter flight schedule (25 October – 27 March 2020), local times:

  • LH 1502 FRA 09:30 – 13:10 LPA 
  • LH 1503 LPA 14:10 – 19:50 FRA 
  • LH 1500 FRA 09:15 – 13:15 TFS 
  • LH 1501 TFS 14:15 – 20:00 FRA 

Lufthansa Aircraft

Aircraft in use for both of the routes will be with its Airbus A320 aircraft, which does offer two layouts for seating.

Layout one, according to SeatGuru, offers 28 seats in Business via a 2-2 configuration with 126 seats in Economy in a 3-3 setup.

Layout two offers the same in Business Class but 138 in Economy in the same configuration also.

Statement from Lufthansa

In a statement, Lufthansa stated that both of these destinations would complement its attractive range of tourist cities.

“Lufthansa continues to complement its attractive range of tourist destinations, which are to be gradually expanded.”

“Aside from the existing expertise in the corporate sectors, the Lufthansa Group’s goal is to increase the tourism footprint in the private travel segment in the long term and to actively shape the future of tourism.

Strong Restart Post-Bailout

Lufthansa has had a strong restart as it aims to look away from the tensions caused during the approval of its state bailout.

July 3 saw the airline resume services to Dubai from Frankfurt on a thrice-weekly basis, before announcing its plans for a restart in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

As the month continued to progress, the Group announced it would be flying back to Miami and announced COVID-19 testing in its airports across Germany.

Lufthansa Back in London City

Finally, as announced today, London City Airport announced the airline’s return to the Thames-based area to cater to the business sector.

Other revelations within the past week has seen the Group agree to rescue Brussels Airlines at a loan valued at 290 million EUR, but is still subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

In-all, such growth announcements appear to be in the right direction for Lufthansa, as it continues on its strategy of survival through COVID-19 and beyond.

