MIAMI – On Saturday, a Lufthansa Cargo (LH) Boeing 777-200 heading to Shanghai Pudong International (PVG) from Frankfurt Airport (FRA) returned to FRA. The cause was an altitude reporting issue.

According to avherald.com, the aircraft, registration D-ALFG, performing flight GEC-8402, was in the initial climb out of Frankfurt’s runway 25C when the Crew declared, “Mayday, Mayday, reporting unreliable airspeed.”

Lufthansa Cargo Boeing 777-FBT D-ALFG. Photo: LH

Crew Requested Reading from ATC

The Crew subsequently requested an altitude reading from ATC. The controller responded 200 feet (61m). The Crew then reported that the standby altimeter indicated 6,100 (1,860m) feet with GPS showing 6,200 feet (1,890m). The Crew decided to return to FRA and requested to dump fuel. The aircraft did so and returned to FRA for a safe landing on runway 07C about 65 minutes after departure. No injuries were reported.



According to ADS-B data transmitted by the aircraft, the Boeing 777 did not climb above 250 feet throughout the entire flight. FlightAware shows that the aircraft had been on the ground in Frankfurt for six days prior to the incident.

Boeing delivered D-ALFG to LH on March 26, 2019. It has the nickname “Annyeonghaseyo, Korea”. All of the operator’s Boeing 777 go by global greetings in different languages.