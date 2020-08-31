MIAMI – This morning, a shiny new Lufthansa Cargo (LH) Boeing 777-200 freighter landed in Frankfurt after the nearly nine and a half hour flight from Boeing’s factory in Washington. This aircraft, registered D-ALFH, will bring the carrier’s 777F fleet to eight aircraft.

Given the times we live in today, the aviation industry and overall economy have not been the best for airlines to take delivery of new airplanes. Many have deferred delivery of their orders or just canceled them altogether. A few are remaining strong however, LH being one of these.

The new LH Cargo plane has been dubbed “Namaste India,” a name taken from D-ALCJ, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F that has already been retired.

Lufthansa Cargo McDonnell Douglas MD-11F, the former backbone of the fleet that are now being replaced by the 777Fs. PHOTO: Luca Flores

Modernizing the Fleet

This new aircraft, along with another one to follow in the coming weeks, are a part of the airline’s fleet modernization program which began in 2014.

Peter Gerber, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo says that “The investments in our fleet are a significant contribution to the sustainable improvement of our economic and ecological efficiency. We want to make air cargo as fast, safe, and environmentally friendly as possible.”

The new Boeing jets are roughly 20 percent more efficient than the MD-11s they are replacing, and are more environmentally friendly, emitting less CO2 than their tri-jet counterparts. Additionally, the new aircraft comply with the important noise protection requirements of ICAO Annex 16, Volume I, Chapter 14.