Lufthansa Boosts Munich Base: Additional A380 For Boston, San Francisco Flights

MIAMI — Lufthansa is set to increase the number of Airbus A380 aircraft based in Munich. The two additional planes will be deployed to Boston (BOS) and San Francisco (SFO), starting next summer.

The airline’s A380 fleet at Munich International Airport (MUC) is expected to increase from five to seven aircraft from the start if the summer 2020 season.

The A380 is currently deployed on flights from Munich to Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Beijing. With BOS and SFO, the airline’s flagship service from Munich will climb to five destinations.

Harry Hohmeister, member of the board at Lufthansa, explained that the A380 has been operating very successfully from Munich.

“A few weeks ago, we welcomed the millionth A380 passenger on board in Munich. Our customers and our crews love the A380 experience. We will continue growing where quality and costs go hand in hand,” Hohmeister said.

Frank Naeve, the airline’s Vice President of Sales in The Americas, noted that by adding year-round A380 service to San Francisco, “as well as placing our A380 on the Boston-Munich route, continues to demonstrate Lufthansa Group’s commitment to the United States.”

Munich On A Growing Rampage

Munich is the second-busiest airport in Germany and the seventh in Europe. Handling over 45 million passengers each year, as well as 413,000 aircraft movements in 2018, MUC has a well-deserved place on the world’s airport stage.

Just recently, the airport recorded a very positive first half of the year, setting an all-time record of 22.7 million passengers—about 5% more than the same period in 2019.

According to the airport’s management, “the number of take-offs and landings was also higher, increasing by almost 3% to around 205,000 aircraft movements in total.”

The airport claims that “the most powerful growth driver at Munich Airport remains the steadily increasing demand for international travel,” with an additional one million passengers traveling internationally, as compared to last year’s figures.

And now with Lufthansa’s intentions of adding two more Airbus A380s to the MUC base, these numbers will continue to climb.

“Disproportionate growth was seen especially in the intercontinental segment, where growth in total passengers, at 10.6%, was more than double the Europe-wide growth rate (4.5%),” says the airport.

Picture from Munich Airport.

A hub for Lufthansa, Condor and TUI Fly Germany, the Bavarian airport is well equipped to handle a wide variety of flights to 268 destinations across the globe.

Lufthansa reigns as one of the largest airlines in Europe, operating a fleet of nearly 300 aircraft to 220 worldwide destinations.

Lufthansa has long haul operating bases at Munich, Frankfurt, and Dusseldorf; however, the regional European operation has been steadily handed over to Eurowings over the past few years.

Lufthansa operates a mixed long haul fleet of Boeing 747-400/-8, A330-200/-300, and A340-300/-600 aircraft, as well as a fleet of 14 A380s.

The four-engine behemoth is widely regarded as the flagship of the Lufthansa fleet.