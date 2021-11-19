MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) CEO Carsten Spohr said today that the airline is in negotiations with Boeing to acquire a new freighter version of the 777X while saying LH welcomes the competition from the new Airbus A350 cargo jet.

The massive twin-engined test jet, which was outfitted with cumbersome test equipment instead of seats, made a stop in Frankfurt after visiting the 2021 Dubai Airshow, whose host Emirates (EK) is the largest 777X client, and Qatar (QR), whose flag carrier is also a customer.

Qatar Airways said this week that it had received an “interesting” proposal from Boeing for a possible 777X freighter, which it is generally expected to be a launch customer later this year.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. Photo: Lufthansa

Comments form Lunfhansa CEO

“We have been negotiating about this morning, but there is much more negotiation to be done,” Spohr said at an event to present the upcoming Boeing 777X passenger plane on Friday. “We will be the first operator to receive the aircraft,” Spohr continued.

Spohr’s remarks came amid a bidding war for additional cargo planes to meet demand in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boeing said the first 777X delivery has been delayed by two and a half years, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic and discussions with aviation regulators in the United States and Europe.

According to Yahoo Finance, LH expects to take delivery of its first Boeing 787 airliner in time for next year’s summer season.