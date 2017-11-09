Airways Magazine

Lufthansa Starts Service from New York’s JFK to Berlin

November 09
11:30 2017
MIAMI – Lufthansa launched yesterday a nonstop service between New York’s JFK to Berlin.

This is Lufthansa’s first long-haul flight between Berlin and the U.S. in the last 16 years. Now, the Lufthansa Group offers direct flights from New York to four destinations in Germany — Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, and Berlin.

Flight schedule (all times are local times; summer time) LH 406        Berlin 5.35 p.m. – New York 9.35 p.m.

LH 407        New York 11.20 p.m. – Berlin 12.15 p.m. (next day)
Flight time (on average) 7:30 hours
Distance 6,385 km (3,448 nautical miles)

The five-time a week service will be operated by an Airbus A330-300 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

According to the German carrier, between January and August 2017, 259,000 Americans visited Berlin; an increase of 9.9% compared to the previous year.

Also, Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Lufthansa Group Vice President Airline Sales for The Americas, said the company “finds the addition of the JFK – Berlin route to be an important pillar of German-American relations” since it displays the “strong commitment” the Group has to serve the U.S.

Burkhard Kieker, visitBerlin CEO remarked the welcome “very much” Lufthansa’s commitment. “The new nonstop connection ensures that Berlin is very well connected with our most important intercontinental market,” Kieker conclude.

However, in Summer 2018 the route will be transferred to Lufthansa’s subsidiary, Eurowings, to add Berlin’s Tegel Airport (TXL) to the carrier’s long-haul operations.

The German low-cost carrier will launch 36 new routes in January 2018, of which 15 are from Berlin that were formerly operated by Air Berlin.

Eurowings is searching the growth of its network with long-haul flights to the U.S., the Caribbean, and the Far East by summer 2018, that are planned to be served with at least seven long-haul aircraft.

Lufthansa Group currently offers 431 frequencies to 25 destinations in North America. Lufthansa Group carriers that fly to North America include Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, and Edelweiss.

The Group’s carrier hubs now comprise Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels, Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Berlin.

