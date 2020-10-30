MIAMI – Berlin’s air travel industry has long been split between Tegel (TXL) and Brandenburg (BER) since the opening of the latter in 1996.

Now, German flag carrier Lufthansa (LH) will transfer its operations from TXL to BER with regular service beginning on November 8. The airline had served TXL since Berlin’s reunification with Germany in October of 1990.

Berlin Brandenburg from above. Photo: Wiki Commons

Special Flight to Kick Off Service

On October 31, LH will fly one of their A320neo, appropriately named “Neubrandenburg” to BER for the first time with 40 executives and other VIPs, taking off from Munich (MUC) at 12:50 to land in Brandenburg at 14:00 sharp, local times. The flight, LH2020, apart from being the first LH movement at BER, will also be a carbon-neutral journey, with the airline using sustainable fuel to power the A320neo.

Over the course of its 30 year service in Berlin, the Lufthansa Group has service to the city with 6 of its other airlines, including Swiss (LX), Eurowings (EW), Austrian (OS), and Brussels Airlines (SN). That adds up to a 30% presence in Berlin, which is twice as many as the next highest percentage according to the Lufthansa Group.

After the maiden flight from LH on October 31, Lufthansa will wait until November 7 to begin Lufthansa Group operations at BER. LH will cease its flight operations at TXL the night of November 7, with its last departure flight LH1955 to MUC at 2120 local.

A Lufthansa A320neo. Photo: Marco Macca

Amenities and Operations at BER

Lufthansa boasts a brand new lounge at the airport clocking in at 650 square meters with 150 seats. LH also ensures its guests that the lounge has been built in compliance with all health and safety regulations that the pandemic has caused for the past several months.

The first commercial BER arrivals for Lufthansa will be under the cover of darkness on the 7th, with LH1959 arriving from MUC at 2230 local time flight and LH202 from FRA ten minutes later. The first departures from BER will be the returns for those two flights the next morning of November 8. LH173 will depart for FRA at 0645, local time, with LH1959 leaving 15 minutes later for MUC.

Operations for other Lufthansa group airlines will vary, and are as follows; Eurowings will begin their BER operations on November 4 to Cologne (CGN), Stuttgart (STR), an Dusseldorf (DUS). SWIss (LX) and Austrian Airlines (OS) will begin on November 8 with one flight to Zurich (ZRH) and Vienna (VIE), respectively. Brussels Airlines (SN)will start November 9 with one flight to Brussels (BRU).

Photo: Wiki Commons

Featured image: Lufthansa Group.

