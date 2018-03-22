Lufthansa Announces Nonstop From Frankfurt to Jeddah and Addis Ababa

MIAMI — Lufthansa just added services from Frankfurt to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) as two separate operations, starting in the 2018/19 winter schedule.

As of today, the existing Frankfurt to Addis Ababa offered a time-consuming stop in Jeddah.

However, with this addition, the new nonstop flight between Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) will decrease the average flight duration around seven hours, and it will be served daily, except Tuesdays and Sundays.

Likewise, it will be operated by an Airbus A340-300, flight number LH598, which will depart FRA at 2:10 p.m. and arrive at the Ethiopian capital at 10:55 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, the return flight leaves ADD at 00:55 a.m. the following day and lands in FRA at 6:35 a.m.

On the other side, every day, except on Wednesdays, an Airbus A330-300, flight number LH652 will serve from FRA to Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED). The take off is scheduled at 2:10 p.m. and landing at 9:40 p.m., approximately; while the return flight is programmed to depart JED at 1:50 a.m. the next day and arrive in FRA at 5:45 a.m.

Frankfurt (FRA) – Addis Ababa (ADD)

Five flights per week (daily except for Tuesdays and Sundays, as of October 29, 2018)

LH598: FRA 2:10 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. ADD

LH599: ADD 0:55 a.m. – 6:35 a.m. FRA

Distance: 5,340 km (2,883 nautical miles)

Airbus A340-300

Frankfurt (FRA) – Jeddah (JED)

Six flights per week (daily except for Wednesdays, as of October 28, 2018)

LH652: FRA 2:10 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. JED

LH653: JED 1:50 a.m. – 5:45 a.m. FRA

Distance: 4,131 km (2,230 nautical miles)

Airbus A330-300

According to the carrier, wide-body aircraft and improved departure times make these connections more engaging for passengers.

As of July 2017, Lufthansa, including Lufthansa Regional (excluding all other Lufthansa Group members) offers 18 domestic destinations and 193 international destinations in 81 countries across Africa, Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Currently, the Cologne-headquartered airline features a fleet of 302 aircraft and is expecting to take delivery of 128 additional aircraft, including 51 Airbus A320neo, 40 A321neo, 17 A350-900 and 20 Boeing 777-9.