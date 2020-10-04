LONDON – German national carrier Lufthansa (LH) has this week announced plans to add six new long-haul destinations to its Summer 2021 network.

The Summer schedule will start for the airline on March 29, 2021, with destinations primarily set in the Americas and Africa. This is positive news for LH following the news that it scrapped its services to India following restrictions imposed by the Indian government.

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti

Expansion into the Americas, Including Alaskan Ventures

For the Americas, the airline will begin services to Punta Cana (PUJ) on a thrice-weekly service from March 29.

A brand new passenger service to Anchorage (ANC), Alaska will also come into effect from June 3, which is one of the three new flights which will be launched in cooperation with Eurowings (EW).

These services for the Americas highlight the potential increase in demand for services going into the Summer season, especially at a time where the industry believes the COVID-19 pandemic will be controlled by then.

Photo: John Leivaditis

African & Pacific Expansion

The airline will be launching twice-weekly services to Mombasa (MBA) from Frankfurt (FRA) on March 31, as well as adding services to Zanzibar (ZNZ) as an onward flight.

LH will also be operating services to Male (MLE) as well as Mauritius (MRU) from the Summer season as well, having typically operated it in the Winter seasons.

The MLE & MRU services will operate in both the Summer and the Winter seasons now.

Photo: Kochan Kleps

Lufthansa’s Goal

The airline states that its goal is to “actively shape the future of tourism,” with this being “a strategic focus even before the Coronavirus pandemic.”

LH’s focus on this since last year has in a sense come as a blessing for the airline. With consumer confidence weaker because of the pandemic, it is now a fresh canvas to offer something new. It will be interesting to see what other markets the airline will have in mind to launch, especially with the current restrictions in place around the world.

The lack of focus for the United States as of yet comes as no surprise, with borders still shut for international passenger traffic.

Photo: Kochan Kleps

Looking Ahead

It remains clear that LH is trying to make the best out of what is a horrid environment for the industry at the moment. The carrier hopes these new destinations will entice the consumer and encourage flights over there in order to secure such revenue.

Links to the likes of ANC will no doubt bring that to fruition. It is in the airline’s interest to make it work; otherwise, it will be back to the financial drawing board.