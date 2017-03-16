Lufthansa’s Airbus A350-900 Now Flying to Boston

German carrier Lufthansa introduced to the US market its new flagship long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, with an inaugural service to Boston.

Originally intended to start on March 14, but cancelled due to winter storm Stella, the flight LH424 served by the carrier’s first A350-900 (D-AIXA • MSN 074), landed yesterday at Boston Logan at 19:14 local time, over 20 minutes ahead of its original schedule.

Boston is the second market served by Lufthansa’s A350-900 fleet since its introduction last February 10 on the Munich – Delhi route.

“Boston is an important Lufthansa market and it was therefore selected to be our first gateway city in the United States to welcome Lufthansa’s A350 aircraft,” Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Vice President Airline Sales for The Americas for Lufthansa Group said in a statement.

“Lufthansa has flown to Boston since 1965, and our commitment to the area remains strong. In bringing the A350 to this market, we are significantly enhancing our Boston passengers’ travel experiences with many additional features and an elevated on-board comfort.” Pour concluded.

The A350-900 has come to Lufthansa to substitute the carrier’s Airbus A340 fleet. At 293 passengers, including 48 in Business Class, 21 in true long-haul Premium Economy, and 224 in Economy Class, the A350-900 slots into Lufthansa’s fleet flying similar missions to the Airbus A340-600 (281 or 297 seats) and A340-300 (279 seats) to a lesser extent.

Back in September 2013, Lufthansa ordered a total 25 A350-900s. Of these, 10 will be based in Munich and 15 in Frankfurt, in order to phase out the carrier’s Airbus A340 fleet of 10 A340-300s and 21 A340-600s.