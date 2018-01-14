Lufthansa Adds Airbus A350 to Several North American Routes

MIAMI — This week, Lufthansa announced that during the Summer 2018 season its new long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, will take over various of its North American flights.

Starting March 25, Lufthansa will use the Airbus A350 on its daily flights from Newark (EWR) to Munich (MUC).

Likewise, by the end of the month, there will be a progressive introduction of this airliner into the Denver (DEN) network. As of July, it’s expected an increase of its usage to daily flights.

Finally, on May 1, the carrier’s Airbus A350 will operate the daily flights from Vancouver (YVR), British Columbia to Munich.

The carrier confirmed that every North American route with the Airbus A350-900 upgrade will be active until the end of the Summer, on October 27, 2018.

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Lufthansa Group Vice President Airline Sales for The Americas, said: “Placing our A350 flagship aircraft on an increased number of North American routes during the busy summer travel season, once again displays the level of commitment that the Lufthansa Group has towards the United States and Canada.”

“In bringing this aircraft to these markets, we are significantly enhancing passengers’ travel experiences with many state-of-the-art features and an elevated level of comfort on board the A350-900,” he explained later.

According to the manufacturer, the Airbus A350-900 is the most modern long-haul aircraft with a classic three-class cabin composed by 48 seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy Class, seating 293 passengers in total.

Additionally, features a pleasant cabin atmosphere with an innovative adjustable LED lighting system, in order to offer all passengers comfort and relaxation.

The Airbus A350 aircraft series is one of the most environmentally friendly. The aircraft structure is made of lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic, therefore, it uses 25% less fuel and produces 25% less few environmental damaging emissions.

Flight Details for New Airbus A350-900 Services

Munich (MUC) – Newark (EWR)

Daily flights: From March 25, 2018, until October 27, 2018.

Munich (MUC) – Denver (DEN)

As of late March 2018, gradual introduction of Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Daily flights: As of July 2018.

March 26 – May 31

Airbus A350-900 to fly five times per week ( Monday , Wednesday, Friday , Saturday , and Sunday ).

June

A350 to fly six times per week ( Monday , Tuesday , Wednesday, Friday , Saturday , and Sunday ).

July – October 27

Daily flights.

Munich (MUC) – Vancouver (YVR)

Daily flights: From May 1, 2018, until October 27, 2018.