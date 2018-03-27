Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 to Operate North American Destinations

MIAMI — Lufthansa began flights between Munich and Denver with its new Airbus A350-900. The aircraft seats 293 passengers: 48 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy Class.

“The strategic placement of Lufthansa’s cutting-edge A350 aircraft on an increased number of North American routes, beginning with our summer travel season, emphasizes the level of commitment that the Lufthansa Group has towards the United States and Canada,” said Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Lufthansa Group Vice President Airline Sales for The Americas.

Flight LH480 departed from Munich at 11:55 a.m. and to arrive in Denver at 2:25 p.m. local time. The return flight, LH481 departs from Denver at 4:10 p.m. and will land in Munich at 9:55 a.m. on the following day.

This service is to be operated six times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from March 26 until June. By July, Lufthansa will upgrade frequency to daily flights.

Lufthansa’s A350-900 also started operations in other U.S. gateways:

On March 23, flight LH434 departed from Munich at 3:45 p.m. and arrived at Chicago O’Hare at 6:30 p.m. local time. The return flight, LH435, left Chicago at 09:20 p.m. and arrived in Munich at 12:55 p.m. on the next day.

On March 25, flight LH412 departed from Munich at 4:30 p.m. and arrived in Newark at 6:55 p.m. local time. The return flight, LH413, departed from Newark at 08:45 p.m. and arrived in Munich at 10:30 a.m. on the following day.

And, on May 1, the A350-900 will be introduced on the Munich-Vancouver daily route. Flight LH476 will depart from Munich at 3:35 p.m. and will arrive in Vancouver at 4:45 p.m. local time. The return flight, LH477, will depart from Vancouver at 6:25 p.m. and will arrive in Munich at 1:20 p.m. the following day.

The A350-900 uses 25% less kerosene, produces 25% fewer emissions and, according to the carrier, is significantly quieter on take-off.

Munich Airport is a central hub for Lufthansa and its partner airlines, T2 includes five new Lufthansa lounges, as well as 27 additional gate positions that allow passengers to board aircraft directly.