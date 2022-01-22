DALLAS – Lufthansa (LH) is set to buy a 40% interest in Alitalia’s successor, ITA Airways (AZ), and a deal might be announced next week.

The news was first reported by the Italian daily Il Foglio with no mention of the deal price. ITA began flying on October 15 with over 2,300 personnel and a fleet less than half the size of Alitalia, the 75-year-old Italian aviation icon that went thru a dizzying succession of restructurings and changes of ownership.

On January 12, Reuters reported that the Italian carrier was in talks for an equity partnership with LH, British Airways (BA), and Delta Air Lines (DL) and that formal talks might begin by the end of March. It was later confirmed that DL had no plans to partner up with AZ. It seems LH is now thinking otherwise.

Lufthansa D-AIXN Airbus A350. Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways

A German-Italian Deal on the Horizon

An LH representative had previously told Reuters that the German carrier was open to partnering with ITA. According to Il Foglio, LH and the Italian newco are now close to reaching an agreement on a few crucial conditions of the future deal, such as having Rome’s Fiumicino Airport (FCO) as a hub for direct flights to Africa and routes to the Americas.

As announced in a parliamentary hearing on Thursday, AZ’s top management would present a strategic plan to the board on January 31 and a data room would be opened in the following days, according to an airline representative. As always, if the deal turns out to be concrete, it would be subject to approval by the EU.

ITA Airways made news yesterday when airline president Alfredo Altavilla announced he intended to bring the Alitalia brand back to the skies in March.

