Jet2 Suspends Spain, Portugal Holidays until August

MIAMI – Following the UK recent imposed travel ban, Jet2 (LS) has suspended its flights and package holidays to Spain and Portugal until mid-August.

During three weeks, LS will finally abide by the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) travel advice. The entity first urged to avoid non-essential travel to the Spanish mainland. Now, it also includes Portugal.

Jet2 Boeing 737-300. Photo: Jet2.

Drama in The Carrier’s Spanish Service

According to a LS spokesperson, the halt will only affect some destinations. These are Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from July 28 until August 16.

In contrast, Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will continue as scheduled destinations.

Just hours ago before this announcement, the airline continued sending Spanish packages to travelers.

Against the government warning, the company expected to operate the special service. Then, LS will decided to follow official guidelines.

However, the airline urges authorities to provide the industry with clarity so it can keep customers up-to-date and informed.

The airline expects to continue flying to Spanish territories outside mainland.

Holiday Packages to Portugal Also Canceled

Hours after the first suspension, LS announced that it would not fly to Faro (Algarve) until August 16.

The new announcement came after the government included Portugal as a travel destination not advised.

Last month, Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said that the airline’s flying program for the rest of 2020 and for 2021 would be reassessed and reduced.

Unlike Portugal mainland, Madeira and the Azores are exempt from the FCO advice against all non-essential international travel.

Photo: James Field.

Jet2 Customer Response

The company also advised customers who are in Spain and want to return to the UK not to contact it.

Regarding passengers with scheduled flights from August 17 and further, LS will provide updates. This information will be subject to what the government says, stated the carrier.

The airline’s travel terms and conditions remain the same during these circumstances. Thus, affected passengers can rebook with no admin fee, refund credit notes, or get full cash refunds.

Regarding the travel bans, now all arrivals from Spain and Portugal, including the islands, must quarantine for two weeks.

Featured image: Thomas Saunders.