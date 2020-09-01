LONDON – LOT Polish Airlines (LO) has resumed operations out of London City Airport (LCY).

Services resumed yesterday, on August 31, with twice-daily flights operating between the business capital and Vilnius (VNO).

Comments from London City Airport

Commenting on the restart was Richard Hill, LCY’s Chief Commercial Officer who emphasised the importance of this route.

“It’s great to welcome back LOT Polish Airlines to London City Airport and I’m pleased to see another important connection between two European capital cities restored. Connections like these are crucial for our recovery from this pandemic, allowing people to quickly and safely travel for work or to see their family.”

“And so it was encouraging to see the strong demand for the service. We hope to see LOT build on this success and resume more routes at City Airport very soon.”

Hill ended by saying, “We’re working hard with them and other airlines to make this possible.”

Photo: London City Airport

Flight Information

The aircraft that re-inaugurated London City was SP-LMA, one of LOT’s Embraer E190 aircraft. SP-LMA is a particularly young aircraft, having only been delivered to the Polish carrier back in December 2018.

The airframe was there to greet the following personnel:

David Bentley – Country Sales Manager for UK & Ireland at LOT.

Robert Lofts – Airport Station Manager for UK & Ireland at LOT.

Richard Hill – Chief Commercial Officer of LCY.

This particular LCY-VNO link will operate on a twice-daily basis from now on, even in the wake of COVID-19.

Photo: London City Airport

LOT’s Importance out of London City

For London City Airport, LO is significantly important for business in London. Conversely, LCY has also given LO the opportunity to boost other city-links within Eastern Europe, of which Vilnius is a significant example.

On top of London Heathrow (LHR), LO can now resume a further capture of the business & leisure market in Eastern Europe out of a consolidated borough. For the carrier, this should be enough penetration of the market to thrive well within Eastern Europe.

Photo: London City Airport

No Competition

Other competitors such as airBaltic (BT) does not have a bigger enough presence out of the London region to compete sufficiently.

It will be interesting to see how this route performs and how quickly demand may bounce back after this pandemic for this specific route.