LOT Polish Airlines Resumes Flights to North America, Asia

MIAMI – Polish Carrier LOT has announced plans to restart international flights from its hub in Warsaw, Poland to North American and Asian destinations.

The carrier will begin operations for long-haul services initially to Canada, South Korea, and Japan, as well as flights to the UK, Albania, Montenegro, and Ukraine.

Following the announcement to restart more international flights, LOT confirmed that it would be increasing the frequency on its flights to North America and Asia on selected routes to better match the demand from passengers who have not had access to theses flights since mid-march.

The planned service frequancy increases are:

Toronto – from three to seven times a week from July 1st;

Seoul – from two to five times a week from July 3rd;

Tokyo (Narita airport) – from two to three times a week from July 3rd.

LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner SP-LRD. Photo: ©Alvin Man

Comments from LOT Chief Commercial Officer

Michał Fijoł, LOT Polish Airlines Board Member, Chief Commercial Officer said, “Despite the pandemic restrictions in effect, we are expanding our flight network route from week to week, complementing the resumed domestic and international flights with popular holiday destinations and now also with long-haul flight connections.”

“The first sales figures show that Poles want to go on vacation and will be happy to spend their time abroad. Within a week from the start of the #SummerWithLOTcampaign, the biggest summer campaign in the history of LOT Polish Airlines, we sold over 130,000 seats to individual passengers and tour operators.”

“Many flight connections have already been sold out, and we plan to increase the frequency on selected routes. At the same time, there is great interest in new connections, which we have not offered so far from Warsaw,”

Boeing, LOT Polish Airlines celebrated the delivery of the carrier’s 737 MAX. The airplane is seen here departing Boeing’s delivery center in Seattle. Photo: ©Paul Gordon (PRNewsfoto/Boeing)

Summer with LOT

These new international routes now re-opening means LOT will offer flights to more than 70 popular international destinations for its customers, with more than 30 being offered as part of the airlines #SummerWithLOT campaign, which means a full network of around 250 flights per week will be available from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport.

LOT confirmed that in addition to these international routes restarting, the airline would also begin new flights, with four short-haul flights returning to the airline’s schedule in July:

to London (London-Heathrow airport) – once a day from July 15th to the end of July, twice a day beginning in August;

to Tirana – twice a week from Warsaw from July 4th, once a week from Gdansk and Katowice from July 5th;

to Montenegro – four times a week from Warsaw to Podgorica from July 4th, twice a week from Warsaw to Tivat from July 4th, once a week from Poznan to Podgorica from July 9th;

to Ukraine – twice a day from Warsaw to Kyiv-Boryspol from July 1st and from Warsaw to Odessa from July 15th.

A LOT Polish Boeing 787 Dreamliner ready to take back to the skies. (Credits: Author)

Statement from LOT CEO

Rafał Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines said, “The current situation forces us to adapt to the new reality such as national administrative regulations, international restrictions, and security procedures. After several months of suspension of air connections, we at LOT are working intensively on restoring full operational capacity.”

“Currently, passengers can already use the offer of about 250 flights per week and this number is still growing. Just a few weeks after the resumption of passenger flights within Poland, we have restored almost 70% of the destinations planned for 2020, including several dozen international flights and the first long-haul flights.”

“We want our passengers to be able to fly more, farther, and more comfortably. This is now the main objective of our operational activities.”

This announcement is welcomed news for many customers around the globe who rely on LOT for their travel for business and leisure and is also a welcome sight for the aviation world as it seems that for now, at least, the aviation industry can start the long road to recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Featured image: A LOT Polish 787 at Warsaw Airport in October 2013. Photo: ©Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren