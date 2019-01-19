LOT Polish Grows: Launches 787 Flights To India

LONDON – LOT Polish Airlines will launch a new non-stop service between Warsaw and New Delhi, starting on September 17, 2019. As with all of LOT’s long-haul services, the new route will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliners on a frequency of five times a week.

This announcement comes as the Polish flag carrier prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary, at the same time as it increases its worldwide connections from a variety of different airports.

A LOT Polish 787 at Warsaw Airport in October, 2013.(Credits: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren)

The new route will provide one of the shortest and most convenient connections from LOT’s centrally located hub in Warsaw to New Delhi, as well as access to many Central, Eastern, and Western-European cities served by LOT.

The first flight will commence on the 17th of September from Warsaw Chopin Airport to New Delhi’s Terminal 3 (with the return flight taking off from New Delhi the following day on the 18th of September).

Commenting on the launch of this upcoming new route to India, the airline’s CEO, Rafal Milczarski, said that “the long-awaited flight between Poland and India is becoming a fact. I am pleased to announce that this magnificent destination is being added to LOT’s growing network today.”

“This is a great moment in our 90-year history and also evidence of our dynamic development,” he said.

“Poland, located in the very heart of Europe, will be a gateway for passengers travelling to New Delhi from many cities in Central, Eastern and Western Europe.”

“The potential for this flight is huge,” Milczarski said. “Over 8.9 million passengers travelled between India and Europe in 2017. A convenient schedule provided by LOT, including an overnight eastbound flight, a comfortable on-board product and seamless connectivity via Warsaw, will certainly increase the flow of business and leisure travellers coming to and from India”.

A LOT of expansion

New Delhi was chosen with good reason as LOT’s next destination in Asia. India is inhabited by over 1.3 billion citizens and is currently the world’s 7th biggest economy.

After Singapore, India is the second centre of direct investment in Asia for Polish entrepreneurs.

In turn, for Indian business, Poland has a cost-effective and profitable investment environment.

Poland’s location combined with LOT’s vast selection of European connections ranks Warsaw Chopin Airport as a key strategic hub and central gateway for Indian passengers enabling them onward connections to a variety of destinations with minimal transfer times.

The new LOT connection to Delhi will be a key element in strengthening economic ties and developing further business relations between the two countries.

This effective schedule of 5 weekly flights will connect the home town airports of both Star Alliance members LOT Polish Airlines and Air India.



Air India 777-300ER. (Credits: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren)

Both Air India and LOT are members of the Star Alliance group.

The launch of the connection from Warsaw to New Delhi is part of the profitable growth strategy which LOT has been implementing since the beginning of 2016.

As result, over three years, LOT has become the fastest growing airline in Europe, doubling its fleet size and launching over 60 new connections worldwide.

LOT continues it’s fleet renewal as it takes further deliveries of newly built Boeing 737 MAXs. (Paul Gordon • Boeing)

The airline took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 back in December 2017. This year, deliveries of the next nine 737 MAX 8s are scheduled, increasing their number to 14 planes.

Also by the end of this year, four more Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will be included in the fleet, which will increase their number in the LOT fleet to 15.

In June 2018, the airline rolled out a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (SP-LSC) featuring a unique white and red livery, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining its independence.

SP-LSC seen rolling out of the factory. PHOTO: LOT Polish Airlines

The special livery was inspired by a waving Polish flag moved by the take-off momentum. On the front doors, the outline of the Polish borders will be visible on the aircraft, with one side of the door holding a sign saying “Dumni z niepodległości Polski”(Proud of Poland’s Independence).

2018 a positive year of growth

In 2018 LOT continued it’s period of growth when it broke its record carrying over 8.8 million passengers, which is 2 million more than in 2017. These statistics reflect well on the airline’s strategy of testing new markets as well as building on existing ones.

This year the airline’s plan is to carry over 10 Million passengers. This new route to Delhi puts the airline well on target to achieve such a milestone.

LOT Polish will also spread its wings to Miami International Airport starting June 2019, as well as a new service between London City and Budapest.

Overall, the future looks very promising for this growing carrier.