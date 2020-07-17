Airways Magazine

LOT Polish Airlines Flies Back to Dublin

July 17
11:42 2020
MIAMI – After more than a decade, LOT Polish Airlines (LO) is once again connecting Dublin (DUB) to its route network.

The airline is planning to provide a 4X-weekly Warsaw Chopin (WAW) connection on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft from August 23. Flights Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The route adds to LO’s announced plans to restart international flights from its hub in Warsaw, Poland to North American and Asian destinations.

And so, the carrier begins operations for long-haul services. Destinations include Canada, South Korea, and Japan, as well as flights to the UK, Albania, Montenegro, and Ukraine.

Boeing, LOT Polish Airlines celebrated the delivery of the carrier’s 737 MAX. The airplane is seen here departing Boeing’s delivery center in Seattle. (Paul Gordon photo). (PRNewsfoto/Boeing)

Statement from LOT Polish CEO

LOT CEO Rafał Milczarski said the direct flight connection was important for the development of LO’s network. This makes sense, as LO is a member of the Star Alliance.

The CEO stated, “Due to the considerable number of Poles living in Ireland, our presence in this very country was just a matter of time. Today we can offer our compatriots the most convenient way to travel to Dublin directly from the main airport in Warsaw.”

Milczarski added, “As part of the gradual restoration of regular routes and the revitalization of air traffic, we are convinced that over time, the option of direct flights to the island situated on the Atlantic will also be taken by passengers from other countries of Central and Eastern Europe.”

SP-LSC seen rolling out of the factory. PHOTO: LOT Polish Airlines

Absent for a Decade

LOT started its WAW-DUB operation in 2004 but suspended the route in 2007.

Aer Lingus (EI) was the last regular route operator until January 2018, when EI halted its 4X-weekly service. However, the route reopened the following Christmas season.

As the COVID-19 crisis escalated, demand by Poles made LOT restart its scheduled flights from WAW-DUB. The airline said it had made 25 repatriation flights within three weeks. More than 50,000 individuals of Polish descent live in Dublin alone.

PHOTO: Wikimedia.

Ireland-Poland Traffic

According to a report by routesonline.com, data released by Sabre Market Intelligence last year stated that O&D traffic between Ireland and Poland amounted to 1.03 million two-way passengers. This was a 4.6% rise over the previous 12 months.

The top three pairs of cities were Dublin-Krakow, Dublin-Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki, and Dublin-Wroclaw, all served nonstop throughout the year. Figures from Sabre indicate that in 2019 approximately 16,000 passengers indirectly traveled between Dublin and Warsaw.

Featured image: LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737. Photo: Thomas Saunders

Tags
LOT Polish Airlines
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine.

0