LOT Polish Airlines Connects Rzeszow with Tel Aviv



Mark Harkin


March 13
2018
MIAMI — LOT Polish Airlines has started services between Rzeszow and Tel Aviv. The flight will be operated by a Boeing 737-800.

Likewise, it will operate inbound from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) on Saturday evenings, with the outbound leg from Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport (RZE), which will serve on Sunday mornings.

PHOTO: Mark Harkin.

This addition makes LOT Polish Airlines offer 21 weekly flights to Tel Aviv from six different airports in Poland.

LOT Polish Airlines operates a network composed of 90 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia. Most of them depart from its main hub, located at Warsaw Chopin Airport.

Moreover, the airline’s nonstop long-haul flights include New York City, Newark, Chicago, and Los Angeles, in the U.S.; Toronto, Canada; Seoul, South Korea; Singapore; Beijing, China; and Tokyo, Japan.

Back in early December 2017, it received its first of six 737 MAX 8; the first of the type in the central and eastern European market. Currently, two 737 MAX 8 are in service.

As of today, the Warsaw-based carrier manages a fleet of 58 aircraft, consisting of three Boeing 737-400, six 737-800, two 737 MAX 8, eight 787-8, five Bombardier CRJ900, 10 Bombardier Q400, six Embraer 170, 12 E175, and six E195.

Furthermore, it’s expecting to take delivery of four Boeing 787-9s this month; additional four Boeing 737 MAX 8, until 2020; and six Embraer E195, in April 2018.

Boeing 737-800LOTLOT Polish AirlinesRZERzeszowTel AvivTLV

