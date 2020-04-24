Airways Magazine

LOT Extends Flight Suspensions Until May

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Lugano-Agno Airport To Be Liquidated MIAMI – Lugano-Agno Airport (LUG) will be put into “orderly” liquidation and 72 employees will lose their jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic has currently left the airport without any other...
  • LOT Extends Flight Suspensions Until May MIAMI- LOT (LO) has extended its prior service suspension until May 15, following the prolongation of airline connections and external borders restrictions made by the Polish government. The carrier’s decision...
  

LOT Extends Flight Suspensions Until May

LOT Extends Flight Suspensions Until May
April 24
17:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI- LOT (LO) has extended its prior service suspension until May 15, following the prolongation of airline connections and external borders restrictions made by the Polish government.

The carrier’s decision is also being considerated by other companies as the European Union (EU) recommends to each of its nations to extend the clousure of borders until May 15.

Reach of halted flights

Even though the suspension of airline connections remains through May 9, LO decided to halt all service on the same date, understanding that the resumption of flights depends on the national opening of borders and the relaunching of commercial flights.

Before this update, the Polish company planned to resume its national and international schedule on April 26, having halted all operations on March 15.

Further, the carrier announced in its statement that there would be modifications on its ticket change policy. The options include vouchers for the ticket value and rebookings for a later date or to other travel routes, and will be available through online registration, LOT Contact Centers or travel agencies.

The extension of suspensions has been a common thread in most continents in the last two months as the quarantine period that began worldwide on March are still in effect as COVID-19 has not been neutralized.

So far, the majority of airlines that have not canceled their summer schedule have added service cuts or delayed the resumption of their flights at least once due to border restrictions.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
LOT Polish Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0