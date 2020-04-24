LOT Extends Flight Suspensions Until May

MIAMI- LOT (LO) has extended its prior service suspension until May 15, following the prolongation of airline connections and external borders restrictions made by the Polish government.

The carrier’s decision is also being considerated by other companies as the European Union (EU) recommends to each of its nations to extend the clousure of borders until May 15.

Reach of halted flights

Even though the suspension of airline connections remains through May 9, LO decided to halt all service on the same date, understanding that the resumption of flights depends on the national opening of borders and the relaunching of commercial flights.

Before this update, the Polish company planned to resume its national and international schedule on April 26, having halted all operations on March 15.

Further, the carrier announced in its statement that there would be modifications on its ticket change policy. The options include vouchers for the ticket value and rebookings for a later date or to other travel routes, and will be available through online registration, LOT Contact Centers or travel agencies.

The extension of suspensions has been a common thread in most continents in the last two months as the quarantine period that began worldwide on March are still in effect as COVID-19 has not been neutralized.

So far, the majority of airlines that have not canceled their summer schedule have added service cuts or delayed the resumption of their flights at least once due to border restrictions.