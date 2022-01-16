DALLAS – A LOT Polish Airlines (LO) de Havilland Dash 8-400 flight declared an emergency after suffering a hydraulic system failure in-flight.

The LO Dash 8 turboprop-powered regional airplane was flying a domestic daily flight LO-3835 from Warsaw to Gdansk in Poland when the tragedy happened on January 15, 2022.

According to Flightradar24.com, the plane registered as OY-YBY took off from Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) and was scheduled to land at Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport (GDN) after an hour, however, the flight crew noticed a hydraulic system failure as it was climbing out of the departure airport.

Back to Warsaw

Because the landing gear could not be fully retracted after takeoff, the climb was halted at 4,000 feet and an emergency was declared. The flight crew had lost control of one of the hydraulic systems, it turned out. As a result, the plane was returned to Warsaw.

Fortunately, the Dash 8-400, which had 29 passengers and four staff members on board, landed safely at WAW roughly 34 minutes after departure.