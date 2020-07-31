Airways Magazine

LOT Adds Additional Budapest Route

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Canada Loses US$1,75Bn In Q2 MIAMI – Today, Air Canada (AC) has unveiled its second quarter results. The airline reports a loss of US$1,75bn, which represents a 90% decline in its revenue. In response, AC...
  • Liverpool John Lennon Airport To Receive £34m Loan MIAMI – As part of a recovery process, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has granted Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) a £34m loan. The combined authority qualified the approval as a...
  

LOT Adds Additional Budapest Route

LOT Adds Additional Budapest Route
July 31
13:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – LOT Polish Airlines (LO) announced today a new route between Budapest, Hungary (BUD), and Wrocłav, Poland (WRO) starting on August 24. The new flight will connect to the airline’s Seoul (ICN) flight and will further strengthen LO’s 2-hub strategy planned in BUD.

The new flight will run weekly on Monday and based in WRO. It departs from Poland at 13:30 and arrives in the Hungarian capital at 14:45. After a layover of 1 hour and 45 minutes, passengers can continue their journey to South Korea on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The flight back departs at 15:35, 1:25 after the arrival of the ICN flight. The plane arrives in WRO at 16:50 making the journey 1:15 in both directions. An Embraer E195 is scheduled to operate the route, but LOT’s press release mentions the Dash-8.

A LOT Dreamliner landing at Budapest Airport. Photo by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Budapest for LOT

LOT always considered Budapest an important destination. The Budapest-Warsaw route is about 90 years old. It was one of the destinations the airline flew its B787s to for crew training.

The airline opened the BUD base in May 2018 with flights to New York (JFK) and Chicago (ORD). A month later, the airline announced London City (LCY).

However, the BUD base did not meet all expectations: the airline terminated ORD because of low load factors. Many planned flights have never taken off: Brussels (BRU) and Bucharest (OTP) are postponed over a year.

A LOT Boeing 737 MAX 8 taxiing at Madrid Barajas Airport. Photo by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

WAW Flight Load Factors

The first flight was scheduled for September 2019. The WAW flights often run with a 20-30% load factor.

This explains why industry rumors were spreading recently about the closure of the airline’s second, Hungarian hub.

LOT quickly refused allegations and not much later resumed flights to Budapest.

At this moment, it flies to Warsaw (WAW, 2-3 daily), Dubrovnik (DBV), Varna (VAR, both 1 weekly), and ICN (1 weekly).

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
BudapestBudapest AirportLOLOTLOT Polish AirlinesWROWroclav
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Miklos Budai

Miklos Budai

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0