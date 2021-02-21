MIAMI – A Longtail Aviation (6T) Boeing 747-412BCF, bearing a VQ-BWT registry, suffered an uncontained engine failure during the initial climb out of Maastricht (MST), Netherlands.

At the moment of the incident, the aircraft was passing 1400ft altitude and was overflying the Dutch village of Meerseen.

As a consequence of the uncontained explosion of the number 1 engine – outboard left side – several pieces of the fan blades fell over the village, slightly injuring two persons and damaging parked vehicles, according to a report by Aviation-Safety.net.

The aircraft, operating a cargo service from MST to JFK, took off at 16:11 local time. Following the engine failure, the aircraft climbed to a holding pattern at 10000ft to dump fuel then diverted to Liege (LGG), Belgium, which disposes of a longer runway, where it landed safely at 17:11.

Bermuda-based Longtail Aviation, the territory’s sole holder of an air operator’s certificate, is a cargo carrier and jet charter airline that owns the aircraft, previously in service with Cargolux, since November 2020.

The Boeing 747-412 started its career with Singapore Airlines (SQ) in February 1991 and was subsequently owned or operated by Boeing Capital Corporation, Air India (AI), Martinair (MP), ACG Cargo Germany, and Rubystar Airways (RSB).

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways

