London City Airport: British Airways To Cut Flights

London City Airport: British Airways To Cut Flights

London City Airport: British Airways To Cut Flights
March 19
19:09 2020
MIAMI – British Airways (BA) is to suspend operations at London City Airport (LCY) from Monday March 23 to Saturday April 4 for its full occupance.

The action follows cuts and parked aircraft announced on March 13, according to London Air Travel statement via Twitter (@londonairtravel). Also, it is expected that BA would reduce its capacity by 75% in April and May, 2020.

Passengers affected with flights cancellations will be re-accommodated on alternative flights at Gatwick (LGW) and Heathrow (LHR) airports, according to London Air Travel.

Full capacity at the airport

While the airline’s operations will be rescheduled, LCY has its park entirely occupied without any more room on its runways for grounded aircraft, according to local media Eastern Daily Press. As a result, BA had to ground planes in Norwich Airport (NWI) that came from London.

In addition, Flybe’s (BE) remaining aircraft will also be parked in NWI as the airport does not have many flights due to prior cancellations, added the English daily.

Tags
British AirwaysLondon City Airport
0