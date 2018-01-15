London And Hong Kong Next Destinations For Singapore Airlines’ New A380 Cabin Products

MIAMI — Today, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that the London and Hong Kong will be the next routes to operate with its Airbus A380 aircraft. Both destinations will feature the carrier’s newest cabin products.

Singapore – London

Beginning on February 12, 2018, the aircraft will operate as SQ322 on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

London – Singapore

From February 17, 2018, until April 5, 2018, it will operate as SQ305. And starting April 7, 2018, it’s scheduled to fly as SQ317 (London-Singapore) on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Singapore – Hong Kong and Hong Kong – Singapore

Also, from February 18, 2018, to April 6, 2018, the new A380s will be deployed on services to Hong Kong, operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays as SQ860 (Singapore-Hong Kong) and SQ863 (Hong Kong-Singapore).

However, with effect from April 8, 2018, the aircraft is scheduled to operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays as SQ856 (Singapore-Hong Kong) and SQ861 (Hong Kong-Singapore).

Moreover, SIA’s new cabin products were unveiled back in November and debuted on December 18, 2017 to Sydney, following the delivery of the first of five new Airbus A380s being received from Airbus.

Initially, the new cabin products will equip the five new Airbus A380s, following which retrofit work will begin on 14 aircraft that are currently operating.

Additionally, the new cabin product offers a four-class configuration, with six seats in Suites, 78 in Business Class, 44 in Premium Economy Class and 343 in Economy Class, seating a total of 471 passengers.

According to the manufacturer, as of the end of 2017, the Airbus A380 operates in 13 airlines on 120 routes across the world. Since entry-into-service in 2007, the Airbus A380 world fleet has carried more than 190 million passengers.