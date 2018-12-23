Loganair Takes Over Eurowings Glasgow-Düsseldorf Route

MIAMI — Loganair, Scotland’s National Airline, has announced its first destination in Germany. From the 31st of March 2019, the airline will start daily flights from Glasgow (GLA) to Düsseldorf (DUS), Germany’s third busiest airport.

The airline will be taking over the daily route from Eurowings, which will ax it from their network effective the 30th March 2019. Loganair’s timing for the launch means the route will be continued without any disruption.

Loganair has stepped in to preserve the GLA-DUS and will use it as a stepping stone for future expansion into Europe.

The airline’s move has also helped safeguard jobs supported by the route, as Düsseldorf remains an important region for businesses between Scotland and Germany.

The route also secures the continuation of incoming German tourists from Düsseldorf to Scotland, as well as supporting many industries like tourism, food & drink, hospitality, energy, trade, and telecoms.

Loganair’s New Embraer 145

The airline plans to operate the service with its first Embraer 145, which was transferred from parent company BMI Regional. The airframe G-SAJC (Ex G-RJXF) was delivered to the Scottish Airline on the 17th of December 2018.

The flight will depart Glasgow at 10:20 and will arrive into Dusseldorf at 13:10 Local Time. The return flight will depart Dusseldorf at 13:50 Local Time, arriving back into Glasgow at 14:40.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director, noted how the airline’s new Düsseldorf route is Loganair’s first foray into Germany, heralding another significant milestone for the airline as our reach extends into continental Europe.”

“We’re now able to carry passengers further and faster since adding Embraer 145 jets into the fleet, an important development for international travel,” he said.

“The coming months are set to be an exciting period for Loganair, as we continue to provide excellent service to customers in our Scottish heartlands while setting our sights into Europe.”

Paul White, Head of Aviation at Glasgow Airport admitted that “Loganair’s decision to introduce its first route to Germany is a landmark moment for the airline and welcome news for Glasgow Airport.”

He added, “Düsseldorf continues to be a popular destination and this new service from Scotland’s airline will provide our passengers with an even greater choice. The introduction of the daily service to this fantastic city will also further strengthen our strong links with Germany, which currently includes routes to Frankfurt, Berlin, and Munich.”

Loganair passengers will also be able to enjoy a vast train and airline network at Düsseldorf. It is unclear, however, whether the Scottish carrier will seek further relationships with airlines as far as codeshare is concerned.

Overall, it is great to see Loganair with yet another significant announcement after winning the Prestigious European Region Airline of the Year award, on top of this it recently announced a codeshare with Qatar Airways, as well as taking over the Isle of Man route, on behalf of British Airways from Eastern Airways at the end of Summer 2018.