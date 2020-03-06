Loganair To Take On 16 of Flybe’s Routes

MIAMI – After Flybe (BE) went into administration and ceased operations this week, LoganAir (LM) announced yesterday it will take on 16 of Flybe’s routes.

The new routes will commence service over the next four months from LM’s bases of Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, and Newcastle

Photo: Andreas Spaeth

Tickets for all of the new 400 weekly flights are now on sale on the airline’s website and through travel agents.

Loganair Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles stated; “by stepping in quickly with a comprehensive plan, Loganair is aiming to maintain essential air connectivity within the UK regions to keep customers flying, and to offer new employment to former Flybe staff members who are facing an uncertain future today.”

Hinkles stressed that LM will be careful of over-expansion in this crucial point in the airline’s history. He is confident that this expansion will benefit passengers and is a sustainable point of entry into the United Kingdom’s large domestic market.

This new expansion also includes a crucial recruitment line for former Flybe employees. The airline estimates they will create an extra 100 positions. Former Flybe employees will be given priority for these positions. Former Flybe ground handling agents and airport operations staff will also soon be employed by LM.

LonganAir’s fleet in detail

In addition to adding BE’s routes, LM is in the process of changing its fleet composition.

The airline’s first ATR 42 began service last month and the carrier expects three more of the aircraft type to enter service soon.

LM’s Saab 2000’s will also be retired in the coming weeks.

LM’s current fleet is composed of a single ATR 42, three ATR 72’s, four Embraer ERJ-135’s, 13 Embraer ERJ-145’s, 14 Saab 340s and two Saab 2000s.

Photo: Andreas Spaeth

New LoganAir routes

Route Between Flights Commence Aircraft/Service Aberdeen & Belfast City March 16 Daily ERJ Service Aberdeen & Birmingham March 16 3x Daily ERJ Service Aberdeen & Jersey May 9 Saturday ATR 72 Service4x Daily ERJ Service Aberdeen & Manchester March 16 More seats with 4x daily ATR72 service from 1 SeptemberDaily ERJ service Edinburgh & Cardiff March 23 More flights with 10 x weekly ERJ from September 1, Daily ERJ service (excl Wed) Edinburgh & Exeter March 23 More seats with daily ATR72 service from July 6 Edinburgh & Manchester 23 March Up to 4 x daily ERJ service Edinburgh & Newquay 20 June 2 x weekly AT7 service Edinburgh & Southampton 15 June

Up to 4 x daily AT7 service Daily ERJ service Glasgow & Exeter 30 March More seats with daily ATR72 service from July6, 3 x daily ERJ service Glasgow & Southampton 30 March More flights & seats with 4 x daily ATR72 service from July 6 Inverness & Belfast City 23 March Daily Saab 340 service Inverness & Birmingham 16 March 4 x weekly ERJ service

More flights with daily ERJ service from March 23 Inverness & Jersey 30 May Saturday ATR72 service Newcastle & Exeter 6 July Daily ERJ service Newcastle & Southampton 23 March 3 x daily ERJ service