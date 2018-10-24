Loganair Signs Codeshare Agreement with Qatar Airways

LONDON – Scottish carrier Loganair has signed yet another codeshare agreement, this time with Doha-based Qatar Airways.

In September, the carrier also resumed its collaboration with British Airways subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, on the London City (LCY) – Isle of Man (IOM) route.

The deal with Qatar Airways falls under the carrier’s ‘Better Connected’ program. This program aims to improve network access with Loganair’s partner airlines.

The agreement will allow passengers coming from the Scottish Highlands and Islands to book a single ticket to various long-haul destinations via Edinburgh Airport.

“As our only gateway to the beautiful country of Scotland, Edinburgh is a significant part of the Qatar Airways UK network,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways CEO.

“We are delighted to partner with Loganair to provide greater ease and peace of mind to passengers travelling through Edinburgh airport on to long-haul destinations.”

This codeshare will save each passenger £78, due to Air Passenger Duty (APD), a tax that’s imposed on all long-haul flights to/from Scotland.

Photo: Andreas Spaeth

Passengers will also be able to connect to Qatar Airways flights from Manchester and Dublin to Doha and beyond.

Loganair currently operates various flights from Dublin and Manchester. Qatar Airways has a daily flight from Doha to Dublin, as well as up to three daily flights to Manchester.

Kay Ryan, Loganair Commerical Director added that “We are pleased that Qatar Airways has chosen to work with Loganair. This is an exciting deal with one of the biggest names in international air travel.”

Plenty more to come from Loganair over the next few months, as the arrival of its first Embraer 135 and 145 from partner company BMI Regional is imminent.

These aircraft will enable Loganair to boost its portfolio from Scotland to destinations across Europe.

This would also be in Qatar Airways’ interest because it means that Loganair could, in theory, operate to destinations that are not in Qatar Airways’ portfolio.

It will be interesting to see how this relationship evolves and how much benefit will be received on Qatar Airways’ side.