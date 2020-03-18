Loganair Reduces Capacity By 55%, Books 75% Fewer Flights

MIAMI – Loganair (LM) announces a major cut of 55% in routes and labor reduction implications after bookings fall due to COVID-19’s impact.

The Scottish airline had already reduced its frequency services, but then bookings dropped about 75% from their usual levels, according to LM Chief Executive, Jonathan Hinkles.

Alas, as the carrier expects this service drop percentage to continue to rise “dramatically,” it is reducing its flying program for April and May.

“From the end of next week, we will be implementing an emergency timetable, which will reduce our operations from around 214 to 95 scheduled flights each weekday – a cut of 55%,” Hinkles added.

Modifications on flights and fleet storage

The modifications include reduced frequency for domestic routes such as Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Kirkwall, and Sumburgh.

For UK’s flights, Aberdeen and Inverness to Birmingham and Manchester, Edinburgh to East Midlands, Glasgow to Southampton and Dundee to London City will be affected.

As a result of the schedule reductions for the next two months, it is expected that ten out of the airline’s 40 aircraft fleet will be temporarily grounded.

Staff concerns

“We are working hard to avoid redundancies and lay-offs as have already been seen at major international airlines and as are likely to follow at several UK airlines in the coming days,” added Hinkles.

LM had asked to staff to consider measures of a 20% reduction of working hours and a 20% salary reduction if they did not take a period of unpaid leave, both actions to protect LM’s employment levels.

Flybe operations are taken over by LM

After Flybe’s (BE) collapsed, LM will join 16 additional routes to its network to operate, at least, up to 400 new services each week. Further, 70-seat ATR 72 turboprop aircraft will be received in the fleet in the coming weeks to adapt to the new routes.

Regarding the annexation, Hinkles added that the recently-announced plan to recruit former BE team members would continue, but with a delay.