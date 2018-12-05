Loganair To Order 20 ATR 42-600s

MIAMI — Local Scottish media report that Loganair, Scotland’s national airline, are to place an order for 20 ATR 42-600s to renew its aging fleet of Saab 340/2000s, some of which are approaching 31 years of age.

The first of these new ATR aircraft will arrive during the second half of 2019, according to sources, launching the replacement of the airline’s aging Saab fleet.

The airline’s COO, Maurice Boyle, commented at a meeting in Shetland that “the existing Saab 2000 and 340s used on Loganair’s routes, including to and from Shetland, are becoming too costly to run in terms of both operation and maintenance.”

Boyle described that the Saab 2000s could be considered as “a Porsche when it should be a Ford Focus.”



Currently, the airline operates a fleet of two Dornier Do-328s, one Embraer ERJ-135, 13 Saab 340s, and 5 Saab 2000s.

Boyle added that the ATR is a quieter airplane, with a bigger cabin, and offers better amenities on board.

The new ATRs would give Loganair the possibility to increase capacity on its network while reducing the cost per seat via the plane’s increased performance.

Reportedly, Sumburgh Airport will be one of the first airport’s in Scotland to receive visits from the new ATRs.

Loganair recently introduced its first jet aircraft since the late 80s/early 90s. The Embraer 135 G-SAJB was transferred from partner company BMI regional in October 2018.

The airline is due to take in another Embraer, this time a 145 from BMI regional.

Loganair has also been gradually phasing out its fleet of Dornier 328 aircraft. At its strongest, Loganair’s Dornier 328 fleet consisted of six aircraft.

Growing Through Codeshare Agreements

In October, Loganair inked a codeshare agreement with Doha-based Qatar Airways, allowing passengers coming from the Scottish Highlands and Islands to book a single ticket to various long-haul destinations via Edinburgh Airport.

In September, the carrier also resumed its collaboration with British Airways subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, on the London City (LCY) – Isle of Man (IOM) route.

Passengers will also be able to connect to Qatar Airways flights from Manchester and Dublin to Doha and beyond.