Loganair Continues Expanding: New Route To City Of Derry From Manchester

MIAMI — Scottish regional carrier Loganair, has launched yet another new inter-UK connection from the City of Derry to Manchester Airport, utilizing a mix of Embraer E135 and E145s.

Loganair’s inaugural flight to Manchester departed at 11:33 am on the morning of May 24, following celebrations at City of Derry Airport upon arrival.

No inaugural flight is quite the same without a cake cutting ceremony.

(Photo – Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

This new daily service brings fantastic news for Northern Ireland as it provides direct connectivity to one of the main hubs in the North of England and creates excellent onward connectivity to a vast amount of international destinations via Manchester.

A good time for Derry Airport

The opening of this new route signifies as an important development for local businesses.

“We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating Loganair inaugural flight to Manchester,” declared Charlene Shongo, Airport Manager at the City of Derry Airport.

“This is excellent news for the airport and our customers as Loganair’s new daily service to Manchester, on top of their existing services to London-Stansted and Glasgow International, is evidence of the airline’s commitment to maintaining frequent, conveniently scheduled air services from the City of Derry Airport,” she said.

Footage of Loganairs inaugural flights to Newcastle International Airport (EGNT/NCL)

Likewise, Kay Ryan, Commercial Director at Loganair admitted being “delighted to be starting our third route from City of Derry Airport now flying to Manchester daily with fares starting from as a little as £39.99.”

According to Ryan, forward bookings are very encouraging, also boosted by Loganair’s code-sharing agreement with Emirates and Qatar Airways in Manchester.

This flight will undoubtedly be a great option for those interested in connecting to the vast selection of international flights which Manchester Airport has to offer connecting passengers.

Loganair’s expansion continues

Loganair’s expansion program has been quite noticeable in 2019. Having begun the year operating a few inter-UK flights, to becoming one of the fastest growing regional carriers, in the aftermath following the collapse of flyBmi in February 2019.

In late April, Loganair unveiled new scheduled services from East Midlands Airport with flights to Brussels and Inverness to commence on September 2, 2019.

Likewise, in March, the airline launched its inaugural services from Newcastle Airport to Brussels and the Norwegian city of Stavanger.

Loganair at Inverness Dalcross Airport in North Scotland

photo: J Winton

In the City of Derry, Mayor Michaela Boyle underscored the importance of this new flight offered by Loganair. “The route is a welcome addition to the airport’s portfolio and will provide passengers with enhanced connectivity for business and leisure travel as well as a wide range of global options for onward journeys from Manchester Airport.”

Reiterating the local councils desire to see Derry Airport continues its recent trend of growth, Mayor Boyle noted that “as a Council, we are committed to ensuring the City of Derry is the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering passengers both convenience and outstanding customer service and we will continue to work with the airport and its partners to explore additional route options.”

The Scottish carrier has proven its class, in not only taking over old routes previously flown by flyBmi, but has taken the huge initiative in launching a vast array of new routes both inside the United Kingdom, and further afield with various connections to Europe.

Indeed the future is looking positive for Loganair, as it reports encouraging forward bookings for its newly launched flights.