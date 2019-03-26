Loganair Launches Inaugural Newcastle Flights

LONDON – On Monday 25th of March Scottish regional airline, Loganair, launched it’s inaugural services from Newcastle Airport as the airline officially opened its operating base at the North East’s international airport.

It was a triple celebration for the Scottish Airline as it launched flights to Brussels and the Norwegian city of Stavanger as well as opening its second base outside of Scotland.

Scottish Airline Loganair’s inaugural flight into Newcastle is celebrated by Loganair’s Kay Ryan (blonde hair) commercial director and Maurice Boyle Chief Operating Officer (tartan tie) with Newcastle International Airports Aviation Development Officer Leon McQuaid (blue suit) and Chief Operating Officer Richard Knight. (gray suit)

The first 6.25am service departing to Brussels officially marked the airline’s inaugural service from Newcastle Airport, touching down in Brussels one hour and 25 minutes later.

Loganairs Embraer 135 G-SAJB then departed at 1.10pm, arriving in South West Norway at 3.30pm local time.

Regular air services between the two European cities were previously operated by Flybmi, which went into administration on February 16, prompting Loganair to step in to secure these important routes.

The carrier is continuing where flybmi left off by providing early morning double daily rotations between the North East and the Belgian capital of Brussels between Monday and Thursday, while also operating two evening departures on Friday and Sunday.

Marking the first time Loganair has included Belgium within its network, the schedule enables a full working day in the European Union’s administrative capital, overnight trips or a number of different weekend options.

Along with the airline’s new route to Brussels it is also offering six services per week to Norway’s Oil Capital, Stavanger on weekdays and Sunday.

Video footage of the inaugural Loganair flight departing and arriving at Newcastle Airport.

Commenting on the airlines launching of a new base at Newcastle Airport, Loganair’s commercial director, Kay Ryan said: “The Brussels service heralds the first time we’ve ever served either Newcastle or Belgium so it could be said this is a historic day for the airline. We’re also pleased to start operating between Stavanger and the North East – which is a popular route for both the energy sector and holidaymakers.”

“We’re excited about building our presence in Newcastle and bookings on these two routes have been really positive.”

“Hopefully, a positive start will see the airline potentially further expand its presence at Newcastle Airport in the future.

Loganair Embraer E135

Also commenting on the launch of the new services was Richard Knight, Chief Operating Officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “It is fantastic to welcome the Loganair team to Newcastle Airport today, to celebrate not only a brand-new airline to the region but also the continuation of two popular routes.”

“I’m sure our passengers will enjoy flying with Loganair to Brussels and Stavanger. Both destinations offer a great city break experience – with Stavanger famed for its natural wonders and Brussels for its historic old town and architecture.”

“Loganairoffersr a great product, high levels of customer service and excellent flight times. With departures six days a week to both destinations and tickets starting from £84, I’m confident the services will be welcomed by both our business and leisure passengers.”

With bookings on the route seemingly above where Loganair anticipated, much remains to be seen how this route will perform in the long-term.

Still a good news story out of what has undoubtedly been a hard first few months in the aviation industry through the start of 2019.