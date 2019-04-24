Loganair Launches East Midlands Flights to Inverness & Brussels

LONDON – Scottish regional carrier Loganair announced further expansion plans as it unveiled new scheduled services from East Midlands Airport with flights to Brussels and Inverness to commence on Monday 2nd September 2019.

Loganair will begin its new operation by starting with an early morning and afternoon rotation to Brussels between Monday and Thursday as well as additional afternoon services on Friday and Sunday.

Lognanair will also provide six flights a week between East Midlands Airport and Inverness, in the North East of Scotland, providing a vital link for commuters wishing to connect to onward flights.

Loganair Embraer E135 G-SAJB

Good News for East Midlands

The demise of Flybmi in February saw the loss of many jobs directly linked with the UK regional airline, whose head office was based at East Midlands Airport.

The demise on February 17th also saw the loss of the airlines sole route from East Midlands Airport to Brussels.

This announcement by Loganair reaffirms the potential that East Midlands International Airport has to offer.

These new flights, being operated using a 49-seat Embraer 145 jet aircraft, will enable a relatively short flight-time of only one hour and ten minutes, offering a convenient gateway to Belgium’s capital city.

Brussels is also an ideal hub for onward rail travel to a wide range of European cities.

Also a popular destination for business passengers, Loganairs timetable has been created to enable a full day’s business on the continent, with the first flight departing at 06:50 from East Midlands before returning to the UK via a well-timed 19:00 service.

After the first flight from Brussels returns the airline will then operate to Inverness, the flight takes one hour and 35 minutes, setting off at midday before returning to EMA at 14:00.

The Inverness flight reduces journey times to the Midlands considerably, with a typical journey by road taking around 8 hours and 8hrs 30 by train (with the need for multiple stops).

Loganair Saab340 G-LGNJ | Photo: Andreas Spaeth

Full of optimism for Loganairs new operation at East Midlands Airport, Jonathan Hinkles, managing director of Loganair said: “I am extremely pleased to announce the expansion of our route map while also beginning passenger services from East Midlands Airport.

“Both of these convenient air links will benefit the East Midlands region, connecting with Belgium’s largest city – home to thousands of multinational businesses while Scotland’s highlands are now just over 90 minutes away.”

Recent months have seen Loganair expand its route network at an incredible rate. With new routes from Edinburgh, Newcastle, Stansted, Aberdeen and Glasgow along with upcoming ones to London Southend, Jersey, Guernsey, Bournemouth and East Midlands.

Loganair Embraer E135 seen in this video on the inaugural flights to Bruseels and Stavanger from Newcastle International Airport in March 2019.

Also commenting on the news of these new flights from the East Midlands, Karen Smart, East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director, says: “We’re delighted to welcome a new airline to EMA. This is fantastic news for passengers who will have new routes to choose from.”

“This is also important for the region as it enhances the connectivity between the East Midlands, mainland Europe and Scotland. Whether it’s business or leisure, Brussels is a key destination and is ideally situated for ongoing global travel throughout Europe and globally by air from Brussels airport.”

“A direct service to the North East of Scotland brings the stunning Highlands within easy reach of passengers from the East Midlands. We look forward to nurturing our relationship with Loganair to enable them to grow their operation with us.”

Loganairs attractive Tartan tail | Photo: Andreas Spaeth

A Good Time to be Loganair

At a time where there is so much uncertainty in the future of regional aviation, the initiative was taken by Loganair, in launching so many new routes and connections, in the wake of the negative press surrounding the Flybmi demise in February, well deserves credit.

These flights do more than simply utilise aircraft, they add much needed inter-UK connections which are accessible to the majority of the flying public.

This is reflected in the statement by Inverness Airport General Manager Graeme Bell said: “This is excellent news for Inverness and the Highlands… It also makes our region more accessible to English visitors keen to discover all that the north of Scotland has to offer.”

Recognising the initiative taken by Loganair, Director of Aviation Development at Brussels Airport, Léon Verhallen said: “We are delighted that Loganair will restore flights to East Midlands with up to two daily flights… Loganair is establishing itself as a key regional airline at Brussels Airport with a growing number of flights to the UK.”

2019 will no doubt be a defining year for the growing Scottish airline as it strives to make a name for itself as a reputable brand capable of successfully operating outside of Scotland on a variety of different from within the UK and across to Europe.