Loganair Announce Six New Routes for 2020

LONDON – Glasgow based regional airline Loganair yesterday announced six new routes to commence in the autumn of 2019 and into the spring of 2020.

Loganair can trace its routes back to 1962 when the late Willie Logan formed an air charter division of his construction company.

In 1967 the airline started to operate regional flights around the Orkney Islands. In 1983 the airline became part of the now-defunct Airlines of Britain Group.

Loganair is no stranger to the franchise model has been a British Airways franchise from 1993 to 2008.

In 2008 the airline became a franchise of the troubled Flybe this would continue until 2017 when the airline rebranded to feature the striking red black and tartan scheme and Scotland’s Airline has grown steadily ever since.

In February 2019 the final legacy to the legendary British Midland collapsed as BMI Regional passed away to airline Valhalla. Loganair quickly incorporated the former BMI fleet of Embraer ERJ 135 and ERJ 145 into the daily operation of the airline allowing for a large expansion through 2019.

The airline has announced six new air routes to start from the autumn of 2019 and into spring 2020.

Glasgow to Cardiff (Operated by ERJ145 commencing on February 27th 2020)

Aberdeen to Haugesund (Operated by an ERJ145 commencing February 24th 2020

Aberdeen to East Midlands (Operated by an ERJ145 commencing February 24th 2020

Aberdeen to Brussels Via Newcastle (Operated by an ERJ135 commencing October 28th 2019)

Newcastle to Bergen (Operated by ERJ135 commencing April 26th 2019)

Newcastle to Guernsey Summer Only (Operated by ERJ135 commencing May 2023 2020)

The new routes as part of airlines’ “Where next”? program which has seen the airline introduce 19 new routes since the beginning of 2019 and ranks the airline the fifth largest in the United Kingdom by the number of flights operated.

Loganair offers complimentary refreshments and an inclusive baggage allowance to all passengers.

Providing themselves on high-quality customer service targeted at isolated communities in the Highlands, those who work on oil rigs and in the maritime sector as well as business and leisure travellers.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director said: “These new routes further expand the airline’s reach across both the UK and Northern Europe – taking our jets to new destinations while introducing additional connections between airports we already serve.

“The energy market offers a lot of potential and these routes ensure Newcastle and Aberdeen are connected with Bergen and Haugesund, which in combination with recently announced services from Norwich mean these key energy regions are now easily within reach of one and other as part of Loganair’s overall network.

“Notably, I’m extremely pleased to be able to announce a new route to Aberdeen from East Midlands after being welcomed as the airport’s newest operator only last week – quickly building our presence in the region.

‘We’re also excited to begin serving Cardiff, operating flights between Scotland and Wales’s biggest cities – a route which is as important for business as it is for leisure.

“As the airline continues to grow, we’re continually looking for ways to enhance connectivity and convenience for our customers, spreading our wings further once again.”

All routes are on sale now and can be purchased directly through Loganair Scotland’s Airline website.

This is some significant news for Loganair, especially with these routes showing that regional business and tourist links are forever on the rise, despite any political climate in place such as BREXIT.

It will be interesting to see how these routes perform and whether any will struggle or not.