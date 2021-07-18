MIAMI – Lisbon Airport (LIS) Groundforce handling workers’ strike enters its second day, negatively impacting TAP Air Portugal (TP) operations. The strike has also impacted the airports in Porto (OPO), Faro (FAO), and Funchal (FNC) in Madeira.

The strike, called by the union Sindicato dos Técnicos de Handling de Aeroportos (STHA), which represents ground handling workers, is affecting the most important airport in the country.

The strike was started on Saturday, July 17, causing on its first day the cancellation of more than 300 flights. The workers’ dispute deals with the non-timely payment of wages, including holiday pay.

Lisbon Airport Ramp. Photo: ANA Lisbon Airport via Facebook

Travelers/Workers Interests

Grounbdforce is partially owned by TP, which has a 49.9% stake in the company, while the remaining part is the property of the Portuguese company, Pasogal. It is also worth noting that TP is 72.5% owned by the Portuguese government.

The strike has not affected airlines using Terminal 2 at LIS Airport or low-cost carriers (LCC) using another ground handling provider. If unsuccessful, the strike could be repeated on July 31 and August 1 and 2.

On this issue, TP CEO, Christine Ourmières-Widener, said that by refusing TP proposal to advance funds for the payment of holidays’ wages Groundforce “has put its own interests against those of travelers and workers.”